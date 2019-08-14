Did you know?

The Chief Lookingglass Powwow is named for Nez Perce military leader Looking Glass (Allalimya Takanin, born c. 1832- d. 1877). He was a principal Nez Perce architect of many of the military strategies employed by the Nez Perce during the Nez Perce War of 1877. He, along with Chief Joseph, directed the 1877 retreat from eastern Oregon into Montana and onward toward the Canadian border during the Nez Perce War. He led the Alpowai band of the Nez Perce, which included the communities of Asotin, Alpowa, and Sapachesap, along the Clearwater River in Idaho. He inherited his name from his father, the prominent Nez Percé chief Apash Wyakaikt (“Flint Necklace”) or Ippakness Wayhayken (“Looking Glass Around Neck”) and was therefore called by the whites, Looking Glass.

Looking Glass’ village of about 140 people was within the bounds of the reservation on the site of the present-day Kooskia National Fish Hatchery.