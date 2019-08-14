KAMIAH – “Come Dance Under the Stars” at the 43rd Annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow in Kamiah, Aug. 16-18.
The event will be held at the Wa’A’Yas Center grounds in Kamiah.
Friday, Aug. 16, starts with giveaways and memorials from noon to 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., the grand entry for the night will take place.
Saturday, Aug. 17, the huckleberry pancake breakfast starts the day at 7 a.m., followed by the fun run at 8 a.m. The friendship dinner is set for noon, and at 1 p.m., the afternoon grand entry will take place. Dinner break is 5 p.m., with the Main Street parade at 6 p.m., and grand entry at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 18, the final grand entry is at 1 p.m., with dance contest finals, crowning of new royalty, raffle and dance contest winners and the retirement of the colors.
The events are open to the public and the grand entry, parade and powwow includes traditional drumming, singing and dancing. American Indians wear their regalia and invite the public to view and join in on some activities. There is bleacher and ground-sitting available; bring chairs, too. Concessions are available on the grounds.
Look for details on the Chief Lookingglass Powwow Facebook page as well as on the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or web site (www.kamiahchamber.com).
