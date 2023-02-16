Idaho Capitol Building photo

BOISE – The Idaho House has recently passed HB 71, ‘The Vulnerable Child Protection Act.’ The main part of the bill would ban puberty blockers and other related treatments for children with gender dysphoria. Some house members spoke in support, saying it would protect children, while others argued against it.

Representative Bruce Skaug sponsored the bill, which would “amend the existing state ban on female genital mutilation to also include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries when administered to children struggling with gender dysphoria.”

