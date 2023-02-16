BOISE – The Idaho House has recently passed HB 71, ‘The Vulnerable Child Protection Act.’ The main part of the bill would ban puberty blockers and other related treatments for children with gender dysphoria. Some house members spoke in support, saying it would protect children, while others argued against it.
Representative Bruce Skaug sponsored the bill, which would “amend the existing state ban on female genital mutilation to also include puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries when administered to children struggling with gender dysphoria.”
While presenting the bill to the House, Skaug said puberty blockers would be “doing more harm than good.” He said about 98% of minors with gender dysphoria will “come out of it” after going through puberty, so they should just “go through it.” He believes the bill protects children.
Lawmakers stood in support and in opposition to the bill.
Representative Colin Nash, from District 16, told the House about struggles in his own family, and how having a transgender sibling helped him gain knowledge on the importance of believing transgender people.
Representative Lauren Necochea, of District 19, discussed what exactly gender-affirming care is and explained puberty blockers, such as those stated in the bill, have been used for decades. Necochea said after just a year of being off the blockers, the puberty blocker’s effects would be reversed. She also said including surgeries in the bill is unfair and irrelevant because these surgeries are not done in Idaho.
Representative Lori McCann, from District 6, spoke at length about concerns she had with the bill but gave it her green light due to the strict fact that it does ban surgeries for minors.
Representative Julianne Young, from District 30, stood in favor of the bill. She addressed her beliefs that “sex is encoded in every cell and that it can never go deeper than the skin.” She said she understands the pain these people experience but still believes going against this bill is giving false narratives.
Representative Chris Mathias, from District 19, said this bill is a “bad law, and bad policy.” He asked, “who does this bill help?” He also said voting for this bill is not an act of suicide prevention, especially for the youth of Idaho.
The bill passed the House 58-12-0 and now goes to the Senate. It must pass there, and be signed by the governor, to become law.
