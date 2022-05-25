Jim Church will wait a little longer to retire, he explained to the Idaho County Commissioners at their May 17 meeting. Church said he recently accepted a promotion to interim Northern District Director for the University of Idaho Extension. (Church has served as the U. of I. Extension Educator in Idaho County since 1987.)
In his new role, Church will provide leadership and support for the 10 northern Idaho county extension programs. He will remain in the position until a permanent replacement is hired. Although his new job is based in Coeur d’Alene, Church will work remotely from Idaho County part of the time.
Filling his former job, the Idaho County extension educator position, is a key priority for Church. He said the job is currently advertised until around June 10. Church hopes to move quickly through the process with the goal of having someone in place by mid-July. Commissioner Ted Lindsley represents the county on the search committee to hire the new extension educator. Church said he will work closely with the new person to produce a successful Idaho County Fair in August.
“They’ve been pretty good to me for a long time,” said Church, of the University of Idaho, regarding the delay in his retirement. He explained that’s why he decided to help them out in the end.
Church shared that the Idaho County and Lewis County fair board met on May 16. They agreed Lewis County will pay $5,000 to rent the Idaho County fairgrounds for fair week in late September. Idaho County will pay the utilities and provide a groundsman.
Lindsley asked Church about the liability for Idaho County from Lewis County using the facility. Kathy Ackerman, Idaho County Clerk said that both counties are insured through Idaho Counties Risk Management Program (ICRMP). She advised contacting ICRMP “to let them in on it.”
