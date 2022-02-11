BOISE - Idaho’s Senate passes SB 1241, also known as the Circuit-breaker relief bill, that helps protect elderly, disabled, and widowed homeowners from losing their houses to rising property values.
At the end of the 2021 legislative session, House bill 389 was put into effect, changing the qualifications for Idaho’s property tax relief, by adding home-value limits. This program is called the Circuit-breaker program, established in the 1970s which reduces property taxes for qualified applicants based on income, age, and disability statuses.
The maximum home value for a homeowner to qualify for the state’s property tax relief program will go from 125 percent to 200 percent. More Idaho residents with limited income rates can qualify for the reduction and better afford to continue living in their homes.
Qualifications include homeowners with an income of $32,230 or less, and if they fall into one of the following: 65 years or older, former prisoner of war/hostage, disabled, widowed, or a motherless/fatherless child under 18 years.
Legislature is pushing for property tax cuts this session, approve of this bill, voicing their support through letters to Senator Regina Bayer (R), who introduced SB 1241.
“Possibly the simplest bill you will see this year…” said Bayer. “According to the [Idaho] Tax Commission the total number of circuit breaker applicants in 2021, statewide, was approximately 25,000. The average circuit breaker benefit per applicant is $786,” she said.
Owyhee County Treasurer, Annette Dygert, expressed her support in a letter to Senator Bayer, focusing on the need of the bill. Dygert explains that the program helps older residents with the tax increases that come with the growing property value increases in Idaho.
“Most of the Assessor’s take care of property tax reduction but in our county, I have been able to help the Assessor work with these PTR applicants and they have become more than just numbers, they are hardworking, elderly people that want to stay in their homes,” said Dygert.
Without this bill, many homeowners would no longer qualify for the break, including seven recipients in Garden City, 45 in Owyhee County, and 222 in Canyon County.
Senator Bayer also referred to a letter from the Mayor of Garden City, John Evans, further demonstrating the support from citizens in need of the program.
“The dramatic increase in property values has added to the financial challenges of these seven households. Without this legislation, the regressive nature of the current program would unfairly impact them through no fault of their own,” Evans wrote.
Senator Grant Burgoyne (D) was the only member of the Senate to speak during debate only to express his support for SB 1241. The bill was approved with a 34-0 vote, and will move to the House for further debate.
Meanwhile, a different version of Bayer’s bill was introduced to the House by Representative Charlie Shepherd (R). He proposed HB 381 which would increase the 125 percent cutoff to 150 percent or $300,000, rather than Bayer’s 200 percent. The bill passed the house floor with a 48-16 vote this Friday.
