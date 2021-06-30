“Dangerously hot conditions” are forecast through Thursday evening, July 1, across Idaho County, according to the National Weather Service Missoula office.
Coupled with that, thunderstorms are expected across the region by Wednesday evening, with some rain and showers forecasted.
NWS forecasts temperatures up to 115 degrees in the lowest elevations and 108 degrees expected on the Camas Prairie.
“This heat wave will likely be a long duration event,” according to NWS, that will impact Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, Greer Grade, Highway 95 Slate Creek to Riggins, and White Bird Grade.
NWS forecasts for Wednesday call for temperatures near 99 in Cottonwood, 109 in Riggins, 112 in Kooskia, and 111 in Kamiah.
Fireworks, open burn bans in effect
As of Wednesday, June 30, the following cities have issued orders banning all fireworks and all open burning:
• City of Cottonwood
• City of Grangeville
• City of Kooskia
• City of Stites
For the July 4 Grangeville Fire Department fireworks show, this is still planned to go forward at the high school, starting at 10 p.m.
The City of Kamiah and Kamiah Fire Protection District have issued an open burn ban in effect until Oct. 1 or until rescinded by the fire chief.
Idaho County: According to a Wednesday, June 30, statement, “The Board of Idaho County Commissioners, while making no formal prohibition on the use of fireworks outside of city limits located in Idaho County, encourage residents and visitors to recognize the extreme fire danger that exists in outlying areas. The board requests that all directives of our state and federal partners concerning the use of fireworks on public lands be followed.”
Lewis County: The Lewis County Board of Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Thursday, - July 1, to decide on a possible fireworks ban.
Beat the heat
Kamiah has one of several cooling shelters being offered by the Nez Perce Tribe: Wa-A’Yas Community Center 24 hrs / 7 days a week.
Kamiah Fire-Rescue “Splash Down to beat the heat” will be offered Thursday, 1 p.m., at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center Field. Come get soaked as KFR sets up its master stream to spray you down.
Wednesday, Thursday forecasts for area cities
- Cottonwood Wednesday-Thursday Forecast
Forecast for Wednesday afternoon/evening: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Light and variable wind becoming north 6 to 11 mph. This evening, a 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Forecast for Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the morning. That evening, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.
- Grangeville Wednesday-Thursday Forecast
Forecast for Wednesday evening: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Forecast for Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. For the night, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
- Kooskia Wednesday-Thursday Forecast
Forecast for Wednesday afternoon/evening: Sunny and hot, with a high near 112. Light and variable wind. Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Forecast for Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 106. Calm wind. That evening, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Kamiah Wednesday-Thursday Forecast
Forecast for Wednesday afternoon/evening: Sunny and hot, with a high near 111. Light west wind. Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.
Forecast for Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny and hot, with a high near 105. Light and variable wind. For that evening, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
- Riggins Wednesday-Thursday Forecast
Forecast for Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Sunny and hot, with a high near 109. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. For evening, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 p.m. and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Forecast for Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. In the evening, a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.
