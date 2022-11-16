Stranded motorists were given a pull out of a snowy ditch on the Lolo Motorway thanks to local citizens. The unidentified pair was rescued and did not require medical attention.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 5:40 p.m., Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from a stranded motorist reporting their Ford F150 pickup was stuck in the snow in a ditch. The caller was unsure of her location, but was able to get dispatch her coordinates, determined about half a mile from the Canyon Junction on the 500 Road. The male party had started walking towards the Eldorado Creek Bridge about two hours before she called, but he had not yet returned.
Due to the extreme weather conditions and the amount of time that had passed since the male party had left the vehicle, Britzen McGuinness and Monty Ellis were contacted by Sheriff Doug Ulmer, as they live close to the area. They were able to quickly respond with their Jeep and were able to locate the pickup. The male party had just returned after being out in the cold for four hours. Ellis, who is also an EMT, was able to assess the male’s condition. He was not injured, but was cold, tired, and dehydrated, so they put him in the warm cab and got him to drink water. They were then able to pull the pickup back onto the roadway.
Forest Road 500, known as The Lolo Motorway, is a primitive, winding road built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. This is located in the back country well north of U.S. Highway 12.
Ulmer thanked McGuinness and Ellis for their quick assistance and using their skills in hazardous conditions to help their fellow Idaho County citizens to safety.
“We are fortunate to live in a community with such outstanding community members,” Ulmer stated in a prepared release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.