Ford stuck in snow photo

A stuck Ford F150 pickup was pulled out of a snowy ditch by Idaho County citizens Britzen McGuinness and Monty Ellis.

 Contributed photo / ICSO

Stranded motorists were given a pull out of a snowy ditch on the Lolo Motorway thanks to local citizens. The unidentified pair was rescued and did not require medical attention.

On Saturday, Nov. 12, around 5:40 p.m., Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from a stranded motorist reporting their Ford F150 pickup was stuck in the snow in a ditch. The caller was unsure of her location, but was able to get dispatch her coordinates, determined about half a mile from the Canyon Junction on the 500 Road. The male party had started walking towards the Eldorado Creek Bridge about two hours before she called, but he had not yet returned.

