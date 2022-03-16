GRANGEVILLE — A former East Main Street veterinarian clinic looks to be repurposed for dog and cat kenneling, following conditional use approval by the Grangeville City Council last week.
Following recommendations by the city planning and zoning commission, the council on March 7 unanimously approved an application by Dan and Terri Tackett to operate a dog and cat kennel, and a dog park, at the former Grangeville Veterinary Clinic, owned by Dr. Brice Niemi, at, 835 East Main Street. As part of this, it would limit the facility — located within the commercial zone — to a maximum of 15 dog and cat cages, and up to six dogs — under supervision — in the dog park area.
“I don’t see a problem with the business being there. It’s needed,” said councilor Scott Winkler, an agreement shared also by councilors Beryl Grant, Dylan Canaday and Amy Farris. Public works director Bob Mager also reminded the council the facility’s fenced area for animals abuts onto the east-side portion of Lions Park designated for use for dogs.
“If we run into problems, we’ll handle that later,” Grant said, “but that’s what’s been there,” as far as past site usage.
For a refresher to the council, Kennedy said kennels — which are defined as three or more dogs — are not allowed within the city limits, unless approved after having gone through the conditional use process.
Terri was not present during discussion to elaborate on facility plans. However, city administrator Tonya Kennedy said in Tackett’s presentation before P&Z, it was stated the barn portion would be repurposed for animal cages to provide vacation boarding, and — pending review by the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) — to be used by ARF as a transition facility for rehoming dogs and cats.
In separate city business regarding equity buy-in fees, the council approved a resolution to waive ER (equivalent residence) over one to promote residential development.
“The ER resolution started two years ago to go from multiple ERs to just charge for one ER on new structures to promote growth,” said Mayor Wes Lester, which has since been approved annually.
An ER is used to help calculate costs for water and sewer to establish the equity buy-in fees for new developments, ranging from single-family homes to multi-unit apartments. The buy-in fees were established in 2005, and funds raised from this are dedicated toward utility system upgrades and expansions.
As expressed in the ordinance, the ER waiver is in response to citizen concerns on the fees, a solution that looks to help encourage growth and development, while also balancing the needs of the city in maintaining facilities in compliance with state and federal agency guidelines.
“Were there any problems with this last year?” questioned councilor Pete Lane.
“No problems,” said Kennedy, “because everyone was happy to pay the one buy-in.”
