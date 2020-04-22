GRANGEVILLE – Protecting the city’s drinking water remains a priority for Grangeville public works, which continues – despite coronavirus issues – to move forward on inspections and recommendations as part of the cross-connection control policy.
“We understand that with the governor’s order [extending stay-at-home until April 30] that things will move a little bit slower,” said Bob Mager, public works director, “but we still need to finish it up and still have to have this program completed.”
“We just can’t take the chance,” he continued, “of contamination of our drinking supply.”
In 2019, the city adopted a policy to require backflow devices for customers where the potential exists for situations resulting in cross contamination into the municipal water system. These include situations due to a sudden loss in water system pressure, and over-pressurization from the homeowner side or back siphonage. Within the policy is requiring annual testing of devices and reporting results to the city.
First priorities for the city have been those with underground sprinkler systems; homeowners who live in low-pressure zones; those who have a pressure tank, use a boiler for heating or a swimming pool; and businesses with fire sprinkler systems.
However, all customers on the city water system need to be in compliance and have that recorded in the inventory currently being compiled. Last year, a survey was mailed to customers to establish where backflow prevention devices were located and areas where they may need to be installed. As of April 15, approximately 659 (or 43 percent) of 1,534 surveys have been returned, according to city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
“If we still don’t have your information, we will be contacting you,” Mager said, and to avoid meeting in person, arrangements can be made. Surveys can also be conducted on the phone by calling city hall: 208-983-2851. “Also, we understand with testing it may be hard to get someone up to do this. Call us. We’ll figure it out.”
The Grangeville City Council last discussed the issue at its March 16 meeting, with Mager noting the program was overall going well, as far as compliance.
“We did this at the right time,” he told the council, “because there have been enough stories about bad water and what can happen to entire systems as a result. Once contaminated, it takes forever to clean it…. The public bought into the fact that we want to open the faucet and have a drink of water any time without worrying about it.”
For many homeowners, compliance is as simple as a screw-on hose bib vacuum breaker, which is available at all three local hardware stores. According to Eric Jones, Grangeville Public Works supervisor, hose bib vacuum breakers are not testable, so there is no requirement for annual testing. However:
If you have a degree of hazard that requires a testable device,” he said, “annual testing is required. A backflow preventor is not limited to only being testable on an irrigation system.”
Customers are urged to contact the city to be put on the cross-connection inventory, “and you won’t hear from us, unless you put in a sprinkler system or a swimming pool,” Mager said.
“We’re not going high hog on the low-pressure areas yet,” Mager told the council. “We’re trying to get the sprinkler systems, the boilers under control. Baby steps, and get our doggone inventory under control.”
