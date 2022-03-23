COTTONWOOD — “The city needs to improve, and I’m proud to see the city doing it and the people of the city getting involved,” said Ryan Uhlenkott, speaking at the March 14 Cottonwood City Council meeting as a supporter of the Park Playground Equipment Group, one of many items on the agenda and one that took up the most time.
Four quotes were presented by organizer Molly Nuxoll for the park, playground equipment and splash pad, and it was noted the equipment would need to be purchased before end of this year. Originally, the splash pad was to go where the existing bathrooms are; however, it all depends on what system is agreed upon.
“Two options: retention pond or bury a vault and have it go to a sprinkler system,” councilor Linda Nida said.
System usage was an issue, with two options: Having a run time of 1 to 2 minutes, rather than being on continually, which at five hours per day would be around 15,000 gallons of water. Much discussion was had from supporters in attendance — Chaelena Stubbers, Amber Nuxoll, Jenny Rad, Charlene Nuxoll, and Ryan and Heather Uhlenkott — and a lot of questions from the council. There was even a suggestion to speak to someone at another city that already has one, especially if considering the above ground pond version. Nida asked what the operational times might be; Memorial Day to Labor Day and that calculated to 1.8 million gallons of water. Thompson expressed concerns of dogs, and Mayor Keith Holcomb suggested one of those dog poop bag poles and garbage cans be placed in the park.
“I’m concerned about that big of a pond, having someone in it,” Police Chief Terry Cochran commented, and suggested fencing it in. Another idea was to put shrubs around it. Councilor Lynn Guyer made mention of splash pads in bigger cities, such as Boise, as did councilor Kristine Holthaus, but there is usually adult supervision: “Parents have to take their kids to the park, here the kids just go to the park and tons of kids go unsupervised,” she said.
Holcomb asked Nuxoll to return with one proposal and a complete layout of where the new equipment would be and where the splash pad is to be placed. He wants to reuse the water and likes the idea of a tank verses a pond with a fountain, as he is concerned about the water usage not being enough and having a big ugly hole. Holcomb also wants to know who does the install.
“It would be nice if local contractors would be doing the majority of the work, maybe some of them could donate their time,” he said.
Nuxoll said this needs to be purchased through the city in order to receive the discount, but the company encourages community builds with supervision. Uhlenkott pointed out the stainless-steel vault is a recovery system that needs little to no maintenance, just a person to stop by once a week or once a day and make sure nothing is clogging the drain and at the end of the season just blow it out.
“Not thinking any construction this year?” was asked by public works supervisor Roy Uhlenkott, whose last day is March 23. Uhlenkott wants to make sure whoever is doing this project would have a public works license.
There were more questions about the potential water recovery tank, how many gallons of water per day and time period the splash pad would be operational. The current cost of water through the city is $2.05 per 1,000 gallons estimating $2,800 per month for the city, and it would be ideal if it could tie into the irrigation since there is already a 2” water pipe which is what the company requires. If the water is treated for drinking, the cost is higher.
Nuxoll stated they have a lot of fundraising to do and are still waiting on grant approvals. The $85,000 pending grant from Blue Cross has to be used this year and there is potential for some good fundraising money to come in. They just want to know if they have the go ahead to get the fundraising started. They do not want to do all this work and come back to the city only to be told no.
City attorney Joe Wright discussed with the council on whether to have a special meeting or move to amend the agenda to have an action time. There will be more information available at the next regular council meeting Monday, April 11, starting at 7 p.m.
