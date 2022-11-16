GRANGEVILLE — City business last week dealt with rules: what to fix, what to update and what to dump. Actions at the Nov. 7 Grangeville City Council meeting have been part of ongoing efforts by officials to address problematic and/or unclear city codes to either make them work and enforceable, and if not, to eliminate them.
Last Monday night, council acted on rules for open alcoholic beverage containers — now repealed — and animal usage within certain city zones — clarified and providing for enforcement. Also discussed was whether to allow private residences within the business district, and council directed staff to draft ordinances to address concerns.
•
“There are at least four houses now, if they were to burn down, you’d not even be allowed to rebuild them now,” said Mayor Wes Lester, speaking to city ordinance 10-5-2.
Council last Monday continued its discussion started last month on the ordinance, which does not allow for new residential construction within the commercial zone. Consensus, so far, has been on changing the rule to allow for residential development, primarily to address long-stated needs in the community for more housing. Apartments are not the issue here, but council did work around the question whether the city would want to see single-family homes within the commercial zone. This area is generally the half-block Main Street corridor from U.S. Highway 95 east to city limits, and portions of areas along US95 in the areas from the Dollar Tree, Idaho County Free Press, and the two trailer parks.
Lester raised a point for consideration in a potential ordinance change.
“Currently, you are not allowed to park on Main Street from 2-5 a.m.,” he said. “So, if you build a single family residence, if you allow that on Main Street, you could park there other than from 2-5 a.m. Or, you could make it so they would all have to have off-street parking.”
He referred to the city’s recent efforts on addressing trailer parking on public streets, which the city fixed through an ordinance adopted last month that limited storing these for up to three consecutive days from 2 to 4 a.m.
“This kind of ties into the trailer ordinance we just passed,” Lester said. “We should plan for off-street parking with any new residential structure.”
For clarification, city administrator Tonya Kennedy earlier explained current ordinance states multiple dwelling unit buildings within the city — such as duplexes and triplexes — require two off-street parking spaces per unit. This does not apply to a single-family home.
An issue raised for consideration in allowing family homes within the commercial zone is appearance, according to councilor Amy Farris.
“Driving through town right now it’s pretty to look at. Businesses, homeowners keep the sidewalks maintained,” she said, but her concern was for Main Street’s appearance were a new home development to “turn into a junkyard.” City attorney Adam Green noted this can be addressed through municipal junk and public nuisance ordinances.
Lester raised the point for council consideration that extending residential development in the commercial zone could potentially see home and apartments in areas such as across from the Gortsema Highway Lot.
“Would that be so bad?” questioned councilor Beryl Grant.
“Just so long as they have the infrastructure and access,” said councilor Scott Winkler.
“And as long as we don’t become weenies and we make them follow the rules, it should look nice,” Grant replied.
Council consensus favored allowing single-family residences to be included in a revised ordinance for commercial zone development, and, as well, to require future residential development within the city as a whole to have off-street parking. Green was directed to develop two ordinances, which as they deal with land use issues, will have to go through the Planning and Zoning Commission for evaluation and recommendation to the council.
•
In a unanimous decision, the council approved repealing ordinance 6-1-16 (Uncapped, Opened or Unsealed Alcoholic Beverages). With this action, having an open alcoholic beverage on public property, such as city streets and parks, is no longer prohibited. Council first discussed this at its Oct.17 meeting, noting this activity commonly occurs presently at community events throughout the year., from Border Days to the Summer Concert Series. Lending weight to a repeal was that tickets aren’t being issued on this violation, and also that police have other city codes to deal with more problematic behaviors, such as public intoxication, fighting or causing a disturbance
•
Council brought to a close its revision of city code that clarifies animal usage within residential zone B and industrial zone D.
Adopted Monday night, the ordinance sets up what animals are allowed, and also how many of each, based on the property’s available square footage. Council reviewed recommended changes by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, including some within the final rule.
As adopted, on lots not less than 5,000 square feet, up to six chickens and 25 rabbits may be kept; and one additional chicken for each additional 1,250 square feet per lot for a total 18 (revised from 12). A coop, hutch and/or run must be located in rear or side lot of a residential property, must comply with setback requirements, and it is unlawful to keep or maintain it less than 15 feet from any existing residence without express consent of the owner. For lots not less than 10,000 square feet, a person may keep up to one cow, horse, goat, sheep or llama, and an additional animal for each additional 5,000 square feet of real property.
Regarding keeping more than one animal on a single lot, the new ordinance sets the amount of area required to keep these shall be equal to or greater to the minimum square-foot areas required.
Within zones B and D, no male chickens are allowed, nor are uncastrated rabbits, cows, horses, goats, sheep or llamas. The ordinance also establishes requirements for adequate fencing and preventing public nuisances (such as noise or odor, or damage to adjacent property).
