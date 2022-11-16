Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — City business last week dealt with rules: what to fix, what to update and what to dump. Actions at the Nov. 7 Grangeville City Council meeting have been part of ongoing efforts by officials to address problematic and/or unclear city codes to either make them work and enforceable, and if not, to eliminate them.

Last Monday night, council acted on rules for open alcoholic beverage containers — now repealed — and animal usage within certain city zones — clarified and providing for enforcement. Also discussed was whether to allow private residences within the business district, and council directed staff to draft ordinances to address concerns.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments