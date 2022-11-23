COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Councilman Lynn Guyer resigned at the Monday, Nov. 14, meeting, stating family and health reasons. Mayor Keith Holcomb was surprised as he read the resignation letter to the council. Holcomb said, “Thank you for your service to the city and I wish you luck.”
At this point, the process is when a council position becomes available — either by being removed or by vacating the seat — the spot is filled by a mayoral appointment, which has to be approved by a council vote. The appointee will serve in the position until the November 2023 general election.
In the police report, Chief Terry Cochran said he hopes “this doesn’t continue,” as he gave an account of a motor home and a white van that were towed into town and appeared to be abandoned. There are no persons claiming these, and the paperwork process to locate the owners has started. The council consulted with city attorney Joe Wright on what can be done.
“The city follows the statutes already in place by the state,” Wright said. The council wondered if the tow company would be held responsible, and Wright explained that a tow company will take a vehicle to where their customer asks them. The tow company cannot prove their customer doesn’t have permission to have their vehicle dropped at that location. The city will most likely have to pay to have the motor home removed.
“Sometimes a tow company will haul off an abandoned vehicle for scrap,” Cochran said, but in this case the city will most likely have to pay $1,000 to have the motor home removed, as it will not generate enough scrap for any tow company to accept it.” Plus, “The motor home is filled from one end to the other,” Cochran said. There will be an update at the December City Council meeting.
The city heard from Amy Uptmor of JUB Engineering and city maintenance coordinator Pat Enneking about the issues with wells 2 and 4.
“We couldn’t get an electrical measuring on either of them,” said Enneking, adding, “I’m concerned about well 5, as it has been in operation for 20 years.” He further stated,“We need to pull the pumps and motors to know what shape they are in, but it will cost.”
Uptmor estimates it could cost up to $30,000 for each well and could take months to get replacement parts. She said time is of the essence to get at least well no. 2 done before spring when lawn irrigating starts so the city is not relying on only one well.
“I am working on having a plan for you by the December meeting,” Uptmor said.
Council member Linda Nida gave an update on Park and Recreation, stating, “the bathrooms have been removed and the cabana has been moved.” Fundraising is still in progress for the splash pad with the idea of embedding donors’ names on plaques to the floor of the pad. “These should last a long time,” said Nida and thanked Holcomb for the idea.
In other council business:
• Earlier in the meeting, the city reviewed a letter from VFW Post 4902 requesting a waiver on the $100 hall rental fee for their Voice of Democracy/Patriot’s Pen awards banquet, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 12. The city approved to waive the rental fee.
• Council member Debby O’Neil was absent from the meeting; however, the water report was provided to Mayor Holcomb who read the report; the city pumped 3,670,220 gallons and sold 3,506,100 gallons for a net loss of 4.4%.
