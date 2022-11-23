COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Councilman Lynn Guyer resigned at the Monday, Nov. 14, meeting, stating family and health reasons. Mayor Keith Holcomb was surprised as he read the resignation letter to the council. Holcomb said, “Thank you for your service to the city and I wish you luck.”

At this point, the process is when a council position becomes available — either by being removed or by vacating the seat — the spot is filled by a mayoral appointment, which has to be approved by a council vote. The appointee will serve in the position until the November 2023 general election.

