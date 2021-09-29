COTTONWOOD — Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus faces Debby O’Neill for the two-year-term seat on the Cottonwood City Council in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
Candidates were provided questionnaires to provide their background and perspective on city service.
•
Kristine Poxleitner Holthaus
“I have always wanted to be able to give back to the community that has taught me so much and has helped me become the person I am today,” said Holthaus.
Born and raised in Keuterville, she received a bachelor’s degree in radiologic sciences at Boise State University (BSU), and worked in a Boise-area hospital for five years. She and her husband moved back to Cottonwood where she works for St. Mary’s Health.
“We were very excited to move back to our roots and start a family,” she said. “We have lived here for five years now, and we are very excited to get more involved in our community.”
Holthaus has held leadership roles as Idaho County 4-H Fashion Board advisor, Friends of 4-H Council chair, and adjunct professor for BSU and North Idaho College.
“In all my roles, my main goal is to complete projects timely and efficiently, while listening to others and helping make the best decisions possible for all parties involved,” she said. “I truly just want to be a person in our community who people can come to with any needs, wants or questions and feel they are heard and that we are working toward an answer for the betterment for our community.”
•
Debby O’Neill
“I am running for city council as a way to serve our community,” O’Neill said. “Cottonwood is a great, small town, and I would like to see it continue to prosper and move forward.”
O’Neill was born and raised in Cottonwood, graduated from Kinman Business University with an assistant accountant degree, and she currently is a loan officer for Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union. She served on the City of Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Committee (2010-2016) and served as president of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce (2007-2008).
She and her husband have a son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Keely Rowland; and granddaughter, Haisley.
