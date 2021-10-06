Three people are seeking two four-year-term positions on the Cottonwood City Council in the Nov. 2 election: incumbents Lynn Guyer and Keith Holcomb, and Brett Miller.
Candidates were provided questionnaires to provide their background and perspective on city service.
•
Lynn Guyer
“I have always been civic-minded, giving back to my community,” said Guyer, on his seeking the position.
On city issues he sees as priorities, Guyer said, “Cottonwood is currently dealing with a new wastewater discharge permit with DEQ. We are also dealing with infiltration into our sewer lagoons due to outdated stormwater drains. We are currently working with JUB Engineering to deal with both these issues. These are the main projects I am currently working on with our maintenance staff.”
Guyer was first elected to council in 2017, and in 2018 he was hired by the Montana Department of Corrections as warden of their male facility, at which time he resigned. In 2020, he returned back to Cottonwood and was appointed back on the council in November of 2020, due to an opening.
“I currently serve as the sewer commissioner for the city,” he said. “ I also serve on the Cottonwood Cemetery District as treasurer, which I am currently up for re-election. I also served approximately seven years as a school board member for the Cottonwood School District.”
Guyer graduated from LCSC in 1987 with a B.S. degree in criminal justice and minors in psychology and sociology. He worked 30 years with Idaho Department of Correction, retiring in 2016 as the warden of North Idaho Correctional Institution. Except for two years in Montana, during his warden position, he has lived in Cottonwood since 2003. He and his wife, Susan (Sonnen) Guyer, have three grown children and three grandsons; they are raising their 8-year-old grandson, Easton.
•
Keith Holcomb
“I am running for this position because I enjoy being involved in such a great community,” said Holcomb.
Holcomb currently served on the council, and he is also a trustee for Cottonwood School District 242. He was born and raised in Grangeville, graduated Grangeville High School in 2011, and has lived in Cottonwood since spring 2012. He and his wife have two children, and he is superintendent of Holcomb Steel Buildings & Crane Service.
“The biggest issue I see the city facing is the regulations on our wastewater system,” Holcomb said. “It is a huge hurdle that is going to take multiple years and team efforts to come into compliance. Being proactive, a positive attitude and willing to work as a team are key with a project of this magnitude.”
•
Brett Miller
Brett Miller did not respond to a request for information.
