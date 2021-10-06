GRANGEVILLE — Putting $8.8 million in proposed infrastructure projects in perspective, Grangeville public works director Bob Mager summarized it as a homeowner.
“It’s like keeping your house up. You’re always going to have maintenance and costs on your home, otherwise it falls in all around you,” he said. “We’re trying to do the smart thing with the system in keeping it ahead and keeping it functioning like it should.”
For the larger view, Mager said city system renovations and improvements are proposed to improve firefighting flows, ensure sufficient water supply for current and future growth, and reduce unnecessary wastewater treatment to head off issues and expensive fixes in the future.
All this is proposed with two bond revenue issues — in amounts not to exceed $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — that Grangeville city residents will be voting to approve or deny in the Nov. 2 election.
In summary, water projects include a new 150,000-gallon water tank and city well. Sewer projects will fix lines to replace deteriorated sections and upsize others, and reduce bottlenecks.
On the water portion
Supply redundancy and improving firefighting ability are improvements to the tank and well projects, according to Mager.
The existing steel water tank behind the high school supplies that quadrant or “high zone” area of town. In the event of a fire at the high school — an example he gives as it is the largest structure in this zone — “it doesn’t have the capacity to fully fight that fire,” noting the other city reservoir on Crooks Street (which feeds the low zone) doesn’t have the ability to push water to this area.
“Normal house fires we can control,” said Mager — who also serves as the city volunteer fire department chief — but with a high school fire incident, “the fire department would have to really manage how we fought it so we didn’t compromise the water system.”
A second point on a new tank is it provides water for growth and ensures a backup in the event the current reservoir was compromised, according to Mager.
“As we grow to the west, we’re also getting more usage off that tank,” he said, and the city wants to ensure there is enough water for both growth and firefighting. “Also, we don’t have the ability to work on that steel tank,” he continued, other than regular cleaning and inspection. “If it were to spring a leak it would compromise that system.”
Need for a new well was emphasized by the 2019 failure of two major city wells, according to Mager, the largest of which, Myrtle (located next to Lions Park), that when it went down resulted in citywide rationing until emergency repairs could be made.
“At one point, we were reaching out to Cottonwood to transport water to Grangeville to add to our reservoirs to keep us ahead of the problem so we didn’t run out of water,” he said.
Overall, the city has five wells, with the three providing lower production capacities; of those three, one exhausts its aquifer in late summer and must be shut down for several weeks to recharge. A new well addresses issues of system redundancy, sufficient fireflows and supply for current needs and future growth, according to Mager.
On the sewer portion
“There have already been improvements done in the last 20 years,” Mager said, on sewer line replacements and upgrades, “but we’ve reached a point where we can’t keep up and we have to do a big project to get ahead of it.... Groundwater is reaching the treatment plant, and this is costing the taxpayers and the city for treating water that is not sewage.”
Infiltration and inflow (I&I) issues are resulting from deterioration of and seam issues with old pipe made of clay, orangeburg and cement. According to Mager, during major storm events, the plant easily exceeds its average half-million-gallon flow a day, and results in unnecessary treatment — in both mechanical and chemical applications — for what otherwise would be runoff in the stormwater system.
Addressing capacity is also important as the city looks to a 2024 facility plan, as required with Clean Water Act regulations. According to Mager, showing the facility has sufficient treatment capacity for existing and forecasted growth may work in the city’s favor to head off mandated upgrades for the plant, which otherwise may be based off inflated numbers due to I&I.
Getting into treatment plant expansions means “major money,” he said, and “we’re trying to stay ahead to make sure the discharge is as clean and pure as we can get it, and always be up on our upgrades.”
As proposed, the sewer work would fix four main trunk lines, much of which without trench work required through use of pipe lining or pipe bursting techniques, according to Mager. At the same time, the city would be conducting in-house projects that would not be part of bond-funded work.
He clarified that system maintenance and upgrades “will never go away. You just have to keep the improvements going, and hopefully that will make for less costs down the road.”
If the bonds don’t pass, “public works will still need to get the work done and the city will need to figure out another way to do it, but it’s still going to cost us money.”
“Yeah, I’m a homeowner, and I’m not excited about it,” Mager said, “but I love living here and I enjoy it.” A positive he noted is the money is spent on local projects, “helping where you live your everyday life.”
