Kooskia City Hall 2021 photo

Kooskia City Hall.

 Free Press archives

KOOSKIA — During a public hearing on Sept. 14, the Kooskia City Council passed Resolution No. 166. This resolution was to increase fees for utilities in Kooskia, some of which will increase by 5% or more. All rate changes will be effective on Saturday, Oct. 1.

One of the rates that is increasing dramatically is the water and sewer hookup rates for new structures. The original cost was a $1,000 minimum fee with labor and material costs added on. Now, it will be a $2,000 minimum fee with labor and material costs added on.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments