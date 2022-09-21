KOOSKIA — During a public hearing on Sept. 14, the Kooskia City Council passed Resolution No. 166. This resolution was to increase fees for utilities in Kooskia, some of which will increase by 5% or more. All rate changes will be effective on Saturday, Oct. 1.
One of the rates that is increasing dramatically is the water and sewer hookup rates for new structures. The original cost was a $1,000 minimum fee with labor and material costs added on. Now, it will be a $2,000 minimum fee with labor and material costs added on.
Another fee that has increased greatly is the set-back fees, which have gone from $2 to $20. The set-back fees are permits that make sure the property owner doesn’t build their house too close to the neighboring properties. It has to be seven feet away from any right of way and five feet from the neighboring property line. The city workers have to come to the house and line everything out to make sure everything is done right.
“It takes a little bit more time than two dollars’ worth,” said Carlos Martinez.
The city hall rental rates have also changed, as well. Before, there were different rental plans, such as main hall with or without kitchen use, dances with live music, and dances with kitchen use. There was also a $50 cleaning deposit charge added on. The prices ranged from $65 to $115. Instead, the council decided on having only one rental rate, main hall with kitchen use. This will cost $150, plus taxes.
For anyone wanting to buy an aircraft lease, the prices have gone up, as well. For a noncommercial aircraft lease, it will be a 10-year lease that starts at $283 with a 4% increase yearly. For a commercial lease aircraft, it will be a 10-year lease that starts at $424 with a 4% increase yearly.
For questions about the rate changes, call city hall at 208-926-4684.
