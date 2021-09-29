KOOSKIA — Three people are seeking two positions on the Kooskia City Council: Bill Amos, Dannette Payton (incumbent) and Tina Ulmer. The election to fill these four-year-term seats will be on Nov. 2.
Candidates were provided questionnaires to provide their background and perspective on city service.
Bill Amos
“I believe in a fair and balanced representation,” said Amos, adding he would “listen to and act on all concerns of my fellow citizens.”
He and his wife, Jackie, have lived in Kooskia for 15 years. They had Birds of a Feather Aviary and Little Shop of Pet Stuff on Broadway for the past 12 years.
For the city, Amos said he, “would like to see new commercial and industrial businesses to help stimulate the area.”
Dannette Payton
“I have been a council member since 2015 for the city of Kooskia,” said Payton. “My continuous goal is making the city of Kooskia a better place. Instead of putting myself first, I put this city first.”
A Kooskia resident for most of her life, Payton has worked for Mt. View School District 244 at Clearwater Valley High School since 2015. She is a K9 team member (for more than 15 years) of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Posse; and she has been involved with Grangeville Mountain Rescue, North American Police Working Dog Association, Nation Search Dog Association, Walla Walla Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
“Our city’s infrastructure consists of water, sewage, streets and much more. I am a part of the council to help make these continue to work for the city’s businesses and residents,” she said. “We are working on updating its water and wastewater with renewing its infrastructure. Our city’s old lines are clasped, cracked, decayed, and need renewed. Our system we have now is very old. Our wastewater plant and holding ponds have had recent work to keep within spec, but they are needing updated, too.”
Payton continued, “I want to continue to be a part, from start to finish, on this project and to continue to help into the future for the good of our quaint little town. We have a wonderful community, and it takes ongoing planning to keep it that way.”
Tina Ulmer
“I chose to run for the city council at this time to help maintain the conservative values of our community. I believe it is important to be active in the communities that you live and work in,” Ulmer said. “I have no plans to change what is currently going on within the community, but also want to help the progression of our community as we move forward. As with everything else, I see finances, as with all communities, as an issue that will be something to deal with. I believe being fiscally responsible will be key for anyone who is a part of city government.”
A graduate of Kamiah High School, Ulmer has lived in Kooskia for 32 years. She has a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education from Lewis-Clark State College, and she currently owns an insurance business, as well as operates a cell phone business in Kamiah. She has been on the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce for 25-plus years — eight of those years on the board — and in the late 1990s she served on the Kooskia City County for five years.
She and her husband, Doug, have three grown children: Garhett, Kyndahl, and Madison.
