STITES — Three people are running for two four-year-term seats on the Stites City Council in the Nov. 2 election: incumbents Josh Bradley and Bonnie Shannon, and Keith Schmidt. Of these, Shannon and Schmidt are running as write-in candidates, so their names won’t appear on the ballot.

Candidates were provided questionnaires to provide their background and perspective on city service.

Keith Schmidt

“I am running because I want to help with all the issues with town,” Schmidt said, who has lived in Stites for the past six months. “I think I could help for the future.”

Bonnie Shannon

“I have been a Stites city councilor for five years,” Shannon said. “Because of COVID quarantine, I was unable to be on the regular ballot, so I am a write-in candidate.”

“In my five years in office,” she continued, “we have put in a new sewer system, and on Sept. 12, we started a new water system. I would like to see the project to completion.”

Josh Bradley

Josh Bradley did not respond to a request for information.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments