STITES — Three people are running for two four-year-term seats on the Stites City Council in the Nov. 2 election: incumbents Josh Bradley and Bonnie Shannon, and Keith Schmidt. Of these, Shannon and Schmidt are running as write-in candidates, so their names won’t appear on the ballot.
Candidates were provided questionnaires to provide their background and perspective on city service.
Keith Schmidt
“I am running because I want to help with all the issues with town,” Schmidt said, who has lived in Stites for the past six months. “I think I could help for the future.”
Bonnie Shannon
“I have been a Stites city councilor for five years,” Shannon said. “Because of COVID quarantine, I was unable to be on the regular ballot, so I am a write-in candidate.”
“In my five years in office,” she continued, “we have put in a new sewer system, and on Sept. 12, we started a new water system. I would like to see the project to completion.”
Josh Bradley
Josh Bradley did not respond to a request for information.
