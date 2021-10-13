WHITE BIRD — Rob Beeson and Jacob Eller are seeking a two-year-term seat on the White Bird City Council in the upcoming Nov. 2 election.
Candidates were provided questionnaires to provide their background and perspective on city service.
•
Rob Beeson
Beeson looks to continue ongoing civic efforts within town, but otherwise he’s satisfied with the work and progress under way.
“I love my little town, and I don’t have any issues with the city council, and I don’t have things I’m going to change,” he said.
Beeson moved to Idaho County in 1973 and has lived in White Bird the last six years. He worked 10 years as a wildland firefighter, 33 years with UPS in Grangeville, and has been a first responder for around 40 years. He worked with volunteers on building a new fire station for the White Bird Fire Department (WBFD); and he is an honorary member of the American Legion, which organized construction of the town’s veterans’ park. With the legion, he and volunteers do the monthly food distribution for around 60 people, put up and take down seasonal downtown decorations, and take care of the annual fireman’s ball.
Beeson noted the work of many volunteers who make things happen in the community, highlighting, “We are really fortunate to have city clerk Sandi Murphy. She is the organizer for the whole city,” along with Homer Brown: “We’ve got a good mayor and works with us.”
Beeson has been attending city council meetings the past couple of years and was talked into running for the open seat. He said his opponent, Eller, and he are “good friends,” and that if he loses he’ll still attend council meetings.
On council, he would work on city issues with water and fire, and continue assisting WBFD.
•
Jacob Wayne Eller
“I am running to provide a fresh new voice and different perspective from the younger generations for White Bird,” said Eller.
“I see us suffering from a lack of community camaraderie to take action on the things we need,” he continued. “Even though I am new to any public office position, you can bet that I will be there for anything my community needs.”
Eller said he would be, “bridging the gap between what we need to progress, and being a solid voice for White Bird to rely on.”
A 2009 graduate of Grangeville High School, Eller runs Red’s Cafe, along with his grandparents, Richard and Terry Eller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.