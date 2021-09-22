KOOSKIA — The Sept. 8 Kooskia City Council meeting began with a public hearing concerning the city’s intent to sell a small parcel of city-owned land in East Kooskia. Councilor Danette Payton presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Don Coffmann. After no comments were received during the public hearing, the council proceeded with the sale of the land. Council accepted an offer of $20,000 from Brian Main of Kooskia LLC for the 0.65-acre parcel. The city’s ownership of the land was identified during a title search earlier this summer when the Kooskia LLC bought the surrounding land. The recently purchased land will be incorporated into the planned housing development at the former McCoy trailer park.
Sean Nelson, reporting for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, said that during August they responded to 37 calls in the city limits and 224 calls in the Kooskia area.
City attorney Kirk MacGregor noted “there are all kinds of cases on possession of meth,” adding “the sheriff’s office is doing a good job trying to clean that up.”
The council approved a law enforcement contract with Idaho County for the new fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1. Sheriff Ulmer requested the same terms as the current year — $25,000, plus court revenue and office space (upstairs of city hall).
The council approved the new phase one wastewater design contract, pending approval from USDA Rural Development, which is funding a large portion of the project. Derek Probst, a senior project engineer for Mountain Waterworks, addressed the council explaining that his company was “eager to get started.” Carlos Martinez, city public works superintendent, said that he did “not see any issues with it.” MacGregor noted that the new contract is a lot more specific than the previous one.
The council put the brakes on a camping ban at city park.
At the August meeting, they voted 4-1 to proceed with MacGregor drafting an ordinance to change the camping rules. Councilor Doreen Ash, who voted against the motion at the August meeting, continued to advocate for camping to continue. “I don’t think you guys understand that bicyclists spend money in town,” she said. Ash noted that small businesses other than the grocery store are struggling. After considerable discussion they tabled the issue.
Construction season continues in full swing in Kooskia, with council approving set-back variances for Rhon Lyons for a house and carport at 221 Thenon, David Watts for a storage shop at 13 B Ave. and Doug Ulmer for a shop/house at 202 Pine Ave.
They also approved Martinez’s request to purchase a low mileage, Ford F350 pickup from Idaho County for $30,000. He plans to retrofit it with a utility box so he can carry tools, fittings and pipe rack. He noted that he has planned for the purchase and the retrofit in next fiscal year’s budget (which begins Oct. 1).
The council increased the city’s contribution to employee medical benefits from 75 percent to 100 percent for insured employees. The city will continue to pay 75 percent of the medical premium for employees’ family members, with the employee paying 25 percent of the medical premium for family included on their plan.
