GRANGEVILLE – Although things may be a little different the next couple of weeks, parents can breathe a sigh of relief as the Grangeville City Pool opens this Saturday, June 13. Swimming is free that day, 1 to 5 p.m.
“We’re excited to be opening,” said Grangeville city clerk Tonya Kennedy. “The public may experience a few delays these first couple of weeks of opening, as we will be taking extra time to disinfect and sanitize.”
Kennedy said swimming lessons for levels one through three for the first session of lessons starting June 15 will look different this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. These lessons may include parents getting into the water with their children and may result in smaller classes. For levels four and up, it should be business as normal.
“This is because the older kids don’t need as much contact or one-on-one instruction,” she explained. “A lifeguard can instruct from the side of the pool, as well as go over basic skills without contact.”
Per Governor Little’s orders, this phasing back in is mandatory through the end of the month.
“Then, as far as it looks right now, we will be able to go on as we usually do,” Kennedy said. “Of course, things could change, so we ask everyone to be watching for any updates.”
The pool will maintain social distancing while in line – outside the pool as well as in lines for slides and diving boards. Marks will be available on the cement to remind parents and kids of where to stand.
“We are also asking for anyone who wants to socialize outside of the pool, to do it outside of the pool enclosure, in the park,” Kennedy reminded. “We just want to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
As always, those who are sick are asked to stay home.
Kennedy said Jacklyn Mager will serve as pool manager for the second year and the staff consists of an assistant as well as 12 lifeguards.
“We’re fully staffed and ready to roll,” Kennedy said.
Anyone wishing to inquire about lessons is invited to stop by the pool this Saturday or Sunday (first session lessons start on Monday, June 15) or call 208-983-0935. Free Press readers should be sure to clip the pool schedule which is printed in this week’s paper. This includes regular openings, prices and holiday closures.
