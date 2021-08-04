GRANGEVILLE — Returned your survey yet?

The City of Grangeville has partnered with Walter M. Steed & Associates to conduct a survey to assess the city’s ability to apply for an Idaho Community Development Block Grant to help fund the construction of water and sewer system improvements. For residents who have received a survey by mail, they are asked to complete and return it to Meridian in the stamped enclosed envelope. The city is needing to achieve a 75 percent response rate.

According to the city, every survey received is completely confidential and results are compiled by an outside professional agency.

