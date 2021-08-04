GRANGEVILLE — Returned your survey yet?
The City of Grangeville has partnered with Walter M. Steed & Associates to conduct a survey to assess the city’s ability to apply for an Idaho Community Development Block Grant to help fund the construction of water and sewer system improvements. For residents who have received a survey by mail, they are asked to complete and return it to Meridian in the stamped enclosed envelope. The city is needing to achieve a 75 percent response rate.
According to the city, every survey received is completely confidential and results are compiled by an outside professional agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.