GRANGEVILLE — There may be a ski season at Snowhaven after all.
Reversing its decision late last month, the Grangeville City Council unanimously approved for Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill to operate for the 2020-21 season.
That motion came with a caveat: “If at all possible, under the circumstances,” the biggest of which — beyond that of having sufficient snow — is that an adequate and reliable labor force will step up to staff the city-owned and operated facility.
“It’s not that we need a ton of people, but we need a reliable person that if I call them, they will show up,” said ski hill manager Mark Vandlik. “I don’t know why that’s so difficult anymore, but people like not to show up.”
In a city notice posted last Thursday, Dec. 10, the opening was noted with safety modifications in place, including closing the lodge and accompanying food and beverage services to the public for the season. Equipment rentals, ski school and ticket sales will still be operational. Other conditions for opening include filling vacant job positions and meeting minimum snow level requirements.
As for mask wearing, social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, these guest requirements have not yet been finalized by the city, which when done will be updated on the Snowhaven Facebook page and through the city website.
On average, Snowhaven has about 25 part-time employees, which allows for extras in case of an absence. According to city administrator Tonya Kennedy, “Our need is definitely on those 18 or older who are willing to work our ski and tubing lifts,” an age requirement set by state law for those to be operating machinery.
Public reaction on social media was overwhelmingly positive in response to the city’s announcement it would work toward opening Snowhaven this season. Leading up to this, the council at its Nov. 18 meeting had decided not to open the hill this year due to logistical issues in meeting requirements to comply with state COVID guidelines. That action spurred community concern, including an online petition started by Katherine Manifold on Change.org for the city to reconsider its decision. At the time of last Monday’s Dec. 7 council meeting, the petition had gathered 917 signatures.
“The main concern is for people,” said Erin Nichols, speaking for the petition before the council last week. “Our asking for Snowhaven to be open is not just for the employment of the people who work there, but also for the mental health for our students as well as our adults.”
In compliance with public gathering restrictions, several people attended the Monday meeting who voiced support for reopening the hill. Comment was skiing provides a safe, outdoor activity for kids during a time when many other events are canceled or restricted; and that COVID-exposure risk is low due to being outside and wearing gloves. Question was raised on what information was considered for the closure decision, and an appeal was made that the public be given the opportunity to step up to make an opening possible.
“The bottom line is, the community wants the option,” Nichols said. “They want to be able to support it, they want to give it a try. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work; people understand that. Tons of things have changed; the way you do church is different, the way you do school is different, everything is different. So they’re willing to try something, but they want the option to at least give it a try to see if they can make it work.”
Council discussed the matter for more than an hour, with Vandlik providing context on the problems Snowhaven faces, which led to the council’s initial closure decision last month. One consideration was that, while he recognized the physical and mental benefits of the activity, those did not outweigh the potential for serious illness or death to occur as a direct result of nonessential recreational activities.Having sufficient staff to operate the facility is difficult at the part-time, minimum wage positions offered, as is that of having those who are age 18 or older to run the lift and tubing hill. He questioned whether — under such conditions — there would be those willing to do the cleaning and monitoring under COVID requirements under such conditions, as well as whether the older employees would risk COVID exposure.
“The local pandemic is not treated as a global health crisis, but rather as a political issue,” he said, and questioned whether employees would enforce safety requirements, “...they themselves do not abide by.”
Financially, this year was already looking to be a loss with anticipation the hill would not be open for Christmas break, according to Vandlik. While closure this season was not preferred, he said his plan was to use this year to pursue grant funding to address infrastructure issues, such as with the T-bar and groomer, and changes to accommodate COVID requirements for the next season. Some Idaho ski hills have opened this year, he noted, but those have had time and finances to make infrastructure improvements, have had the space to provide these, and still at those the access (season pass holders only who reserve spots) and amenities (lodge and food) have been restricted or eliminated.
“Under the current situation, I don’t see this being a better year than usual,” Vandlik said, and under COVID guidelines for operating safely, “we’d have to look at limiting capacity, and we don’t make money that way.”
“Sometimes it’s not always about money,” said councilor Beryl Grant, who suggested looking at making the logistics work to provide compliance.
The council discussed needs to do ticketing and lodge rentals with outside access, that staffing was provided to monitor and clean bathrooms on both lodge floors, for example. As Mayor Wes Lester emphasized, “As a city-run ski hill, we have to abide by Gov. Little’s rules. It doesn’t matter if the public doesn’t like the rules. We still have to abide by them.” Grant was in agreement with allowing the public the option to make this work, noting it would be their participation — both as patrons and as hill employees — afterward that would decide the matter.
“The people will either go up there or they won’t, they’ll either spend their money or they won’t,” she said, and then referring to petition signers, “Will those 900 people go up there and spend their money? We need those 900 people to support it, or why bother? That’s the whole point.”
