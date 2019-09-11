City elected positions will be contested in Grangeville, Kooskia, Riggins and White Bird in the Nov. 5 elections, as will trustee positions for Mt. View School District 244.
Deadline was last Friday, Sept. 6, for filing declarations of candidacy for open positions.
Cities
Grangeville: Three four-year-term council seats are open, sought by incumbents Amy Farris, Michael B. Peterson and Pete Lane, along with newcomer Lance McColloch.
Kooskia: With Charlotte Schilling stepping down, the mayor position is open (four-year term), sought by Donald Coffman, Cliff Jones and Kristy Stamper. Two four-year-term council positions are open, sought by incumbent Marty Stettler, Greg Gibler and Alana R. Curtis.
Also on the Kooskia ballot in November, city residents will be voting on a $1,750,000 sewer revenue bond to fund improvements to the municipal wastewater treatment and collection system.
Riggins: Two four-year-term council seats are open, sought by Bill Sampson, Brady J. Clay and Kerry Brennan.
White Bird: Two four-year-term council positions are open, sought by five candidates: Donna Sickels Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, John Collins, Darrel “Smiley” Lindsey and Josi Pilant.
Uncontested races: Cottonwood (Ben Schumacher and Linda Nida, two four-year seats; Don W. Munkers, one two-year seat); Ferdinand (mayor, Ralph B. Wassmuth; Jessica Stewart, one two-year seat; Lori Schmidt and vacant filing for two four-year seats); and Stites (Carol Y. Howe and Vicki L. Coons, two four-year seats).
On the Stites ballot, city residents will be voting on a $1,900,000 water revenue bond to fund city infrastructure improvements.
School Districts
Mt. View School District 244 has three positions open, two of which will be contested. For zone 2, incumbent Casey Smith and Norma Staaf have filed. For zone 4, Pam Reidlen and incumbent Mike Dominguez have filed. Zone 1 is uncontested with the sole filing by Melisa Kaschmitter.
Races are uncontested in Cottonwood Joint School District 242 with incumbents Gus Hoene (zone 3) and Tara Klapprich (zone 4) filing.
Information was unavailable as of press time on trustee position filings for Salmon River Joint School District 243.
Cemetery
Of the 15 districts (cemetery, fire and recreation), only the Kamiah Cemetery has a contested election: for zone 1, David A. Summers and Jared Dickson.
