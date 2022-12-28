GRANGEVILLE — A good deal? How does half a million dollars less sound?
Last week, Clearwater Financial reported to the city on its recommendation for an interim financing bid on its water and sewer projects. Proposed — and subsequently approved by the council at its Dec. 19 meeting — was Banner Bank to provide interim funding until completion when the approved bonds — $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — can be closed and issued.
As explained by Cameron Arial, founder of Clearwater Financial, “had Tonya [Kennedy, Grangeville city administrator] not done this and just picked a bank, they would have done a good job, you would have gotten the projects financed, but you wouldn’t know how good of a deal you could have gotten.”
In reviewing the range from the highest cost bid — P1FCU to lowest cost bid — Banner Bank — the difference is $512,200 in both interest costs and fees.
“Going through this process,” Arial continued, “it was done in the best interests of the citizens and ratepayers.”
Arial explained Clearwater Financial combined the two projects into one bid proposal that received a total 10 bids from prominent financial institutions. This interest was partly due to combining the financing package and also the city’s good credit rating.
“There’s a lot of demand in the market, and in Idaho in particular,” he said, “so these banks are hungry.” He added he usually sees five bids, depending on the entity seeking financing, and at most up to 13, “so this is up there.”
In ranking these 10 bids, the most weight went to the interest rate, “which is your biggest cost in this,” Arial said, which Banner offered a 4.05% and a low rate, $7,000, in fees. Banner also offered a 30-month financing, as opposed to 24, and the option to extend another six months with no penalty.
In a separate, but related, agenda item, council approved adding $370,000 to the water tank project for additional items, mostly related to safety for the existing tank. This sum will be added onto a $1,425,150 bid approved on Dec. 5 to construct a new water tank.
Mayor Wes Lester explained the $370,000 will fund improvements to the existing water tank, located south of Grangeville High School, including these features: a new ladder, top platform with railings, exterior painting, an interior mixer as well as crane for maintenance, and a larger tank vent.
On this last, “If there were a rupture in a pipe or we were losing water fast,” Lester said, “right now, it would suck the tank in and ruin the tank, where if we put in the larger vent on top, that wouldn’t happen.”
• Public works director Bob Mager reported, “It’s not been an exciting month, other than chasing snowflakes and making things go away,” as his crews work on snow and ice removal maintenance.
Packed ice on some roads has been a complaint, and Mager addressed this, noting the city plows are “weighted, so they float. They can’t peel it up,” which means waiting for a thaw to break up ice that can then be removed. Packing can be unavoidable, such as the storm earlier this month that started around 6 a.m. and went through the day. This preempted plow efforts in areas, such as the downtown business district and schools where there was busy traffic. Crews have to wait until 2 to 3 a.m. to work on removal.
Mager said “it’s been hectic,” in dealing with personnel getting sick, long hours and ensuring the crew are rested in advance of the next storm.
“We’re doing it, we’re getting our stuff done,” he said.
Mager later added his department has received more compliments than complaints, but he did say, “If people would have a little more patience, that would help a lot.”
• Council thanked outgoing city attorney Adam Green for his service. This was his last meeting as he will be assuming his new position as District Judge for District 2 in January.
“I am extremely grateful to the City of Grangeville for giving me the opportunity to be your city attorney for all these years,” Green said, addressing the council at meeting’s close. “It’s meant a lot to me,” allowing him to live in, have a career and raise a family in his community. He complimented the council, city staff, police and public works as great to have worked with. “Never once, not for one second, not one time did I think, ‘I wish I didn’t have this job.’”
“It’s honestly been a pleasure,” Lester said, thanking Green for his service and availability during his time with the city.
