Snow grader 2022 photo

A city grader working up South Hall Street last Wednesday, Dec. 21.

 Free Press / David Rauzi

GRANGEVILLE — A good deal? How does half a million dollars less sound?

Last week, Clearwater Financial reported to the city on its recommendation for an interim financing bid on its water and sewer projects. Proposed — and subsequently approved by the council at its Dec. 19 meeting — was Banner Bank to provide interim funding until completion when the approved bonds — $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — can be closed and issued.

