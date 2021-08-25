GRANGEVILLE — After several years of discussion, study and planning, the City of Grangeville is taking the next step toward substantial water and wastewater infrastructure renovations and upgrades. At its meeting last Monday, Aug. 15, the city council authorized calling for an election to ask voters to approve two revenue bonds, totaling $8.8 million, to fund the projects.
What is proposed? Two separate revenue bond issues — in amounts not to exceed $5.4 million for water and $3.4 million for sewer — that require a simple majority for passage. These amounts pay for their total respective projects, according to city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
“We are applying for any grants that we can get,” she said, “but we want to bond for the full amount we need.” If the city were to bond for less, and other funding did not come through, she explained, the city would not be able to do the project.
What is the work to be done?
The water project has two parts. First, the city plans to install a new 150,000-gallon water tank — adjacent to the existing one above the high school track — that would provide redundancy for the high-zone area to benefit not just residents, but flow for firefighting, as well. Second, a new well is planned that will provide supply redundancy for the entire city water system.
“Both the new well and the reservoir also provide for future growth of the water system,” she said.
For sewer, “the main goal is to reduce excessive flow during storm events, and to prevent overflow in our sewer system,” Kennedy said. This will be done in two types of projects that may be done separately or simultaneously: infiltration and inflow (I&I) and pipe upsizing.
One project is to fix the worst sections of sewer line to reduce I&I. For definition, infiltration is groundwater leaking into the system, which is not associated with a storm, and inflow is stormwater discharged into the system.
“When we have a storm event, stormwater or groundwater gets into these old lines,” she said, “and all that water, not just sewer water, is going to the plant to be treated.”
The second step is to upsize pipe sections that will allow for higher flows to pass through, and reduce bottlenecks in the system.
According to Kennedy, reducing I&I means the wastewater plant is treating less. Looking toward the future, the city hopes this reduction will alleviate having to do expensive plant expansion upgrades, which could potentially be mandated to meet federal Clean Water Act requirements to discharge treated effluent into Three Mile Creek.
And the question everyone is asking: What will be the impact on my city utility bill?
At maximum, according to Kennedy, water is proposed to increase by $15 a month and sewer by $10 a month for each calculated equivalent residence.
“A lot of this work are state requirements that have to be met,” Kennedy said. “If they don’t pass, or just one does, we’ll have to work through what the requirements are and look to future public education on why we need to pass a bond.”
If both bonds are approved, the timeline for environmental analysis and design work to be conducted is between this year and 2022. Water tank construction is tentative for 2022, well for 2022 and 2023, and the sewer between 2022-2024.
For information, public meetings are set this month and in October, and the city will be posting information online at www.grangeville.us; or call city hall, 208-983-2851.
