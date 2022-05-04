GRANGEVILLE — Uncertainties on near future requirements for wastewater treatment have the city hesitant on committing to sale of municipal property, requested by Idaho County for its proposed airport expansion project.
However, the Grangeville City Council was positive about the project, and consensus was to ensure the county would be considered if and when the situation would change.
“I envision certain growth for this area, and I think that expansion would be very beneficial,” said city councilor Amy Farris at the April 18 meeting. In attendance was Idaho County Commissioner Ted Lindsley who recognized the city’s position and clarified the mutual understanding on the value of the project and keeping the consideration in mind.
“We understand you’ve got plans, and we don’t need [the land] tomorrow,” Lindsley said. “If you guys are aware the future of the airport can grow and we can all take advantage of that, that’s all we’re wanting.”
Lindsley came before the council in February for the city to consider selling 20 acres, located adjacent to the airport, for proposed facility expansion. A tentative plan is to relocate Airport Road to the south and open more land for aviation-related development.
Currently, the county’s planning team is accepting comments on proposed changes to the airport layout plan through May 13. Find the survey on the Idaho County website at https://Idahocounty.org.
At issue, the city is currently in the midst of multimillion-dollar municipal water and wastewater system upgrades. Meanwhile, the city is waiting on Idaho DEQ on what it will be required to do — specifically regarding temperature and overflow — to meet its permit requirements for discharging treated effluent into Three Mile Creek.
“About five days a year we are over our permit. We are allowed so many gallons to go down the creek, and there’s days that we exceed that,” Mayor Wes Lester explained. “They keep telling us we need to fix it, and the only way is to store and release, which means a big pond or lagoon.... Until DEQ can decide what they want to make us do, we don’t really feel we can promise any land to anyone.”
Apart from land committed to drill a new city well, Lester said, the rest of their plans for the land are on hold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.