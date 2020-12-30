A civil suit was dismissed earlier this fall seeking damages in relation to a 2018 fatality accident at Riggins.
An Oct. 27 stipulation for dismissal with prejudice (meaning the matter cannot be brought back to court) was filed in the Fourth Judicial District in Cascade (Valley County), according to court records, with the only action that each party was to bear its own attorney fees and costs. Dismissal was granted by District Judge Jason D. Scott.
The suit in question was filed June 6 of this year by Irma King versus Alaska Frandsen, Bryan Andrew Cooley, Gage Cooley and Alec Cherry, in regards to an April 21, 2018, rollover crash near Riggins that claimed the life of King’s daughter, Kaitlyn J. Thayer, 17, of McCall. According to Free Press news coverage, the crash was reported 2.4 miles up the Salmon River Road, with the vehicle going upside down into the river, and Frandsen was ejected.
At the time of the crash, Frandsen and Thayer were believed the only occupants of the vehicle, and alcohol was a suspected factor in the accident.
Idaho State Police handled the crash investigation, and had made two public pleas for assistance concerning the matter both later that year and the following, 2019, for information. No criminal charges have been filed concerning the matter.
In King’s civil suit, it stated the defendants committed harms and alleged wrongful death, negligence, imputed liability and negligent entrustment regarding activities reported to have contributed toward Thayer’s death. The suit sought an unspecified amount in damages including for Thayer’s funeral costs, those related to Thayer’s relationship (including comfort, society, and financial support in the future), attorney fees and other amounts to be proven at trial.
King was represented by attorney Walter H. Bithell. Defendants were represented by attorneys Robert A. Anderson, Robert A. Mills, William A. Fuhrman and Sonyalee R. Nutsch.
