Millions of unclaimed dollars sound too good to be true? It’s no scam, and for Idaho County, this share is approximately $840,000 waiting to be collected.
“Last year, it was $5.47 million. This year, that amount is more than $8 million that people need to claim,” said Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, for the Gem State overall.
“It’s sounds too good to be true,” she continued, “but it is true.”
Ellsworth promoted public awareness on unclaimed property that state residents need to pursue, during a recent visit to regional newspapers late last month.
Unclaimed property is unclaimed or abandoned intangible property, specifically money. Unclaimed money can be checking accounts, savings accounts, stocks, bonds, mutual funds, utility refunds or items stored in safety deposit boxes. The state acquires property, which in this case does not mean land, from holders such as corporations, business associations, utility companies, medical offices and insurance companies after there has been no customer contact for a period of time.
Those wanting to check on whether they have unclaimed property can go online at https://yourmoney.idaho.gov/ to check claim status and find out more information.
According to Ellsworth, as of Oct. 18, for Idaho County there were more than 9,700 individual listings for an approximate $840,000 total. Her office broke out numbers for seven area towns that have 6,382 claimable properties for a total $372,142.02. The breakdown is as follows (including claimable property numbers and total dollars):
• Cottonwood: 943; $37,757
• Grangeville: 2,831; $182,997.08
• Kooskia: 1,476; $93,586.74
• Riggins: 518; $32,455.51
• Stites: 250; $5,937.05
• Warren: 37; $550.61
• White Bird: 327; $18,858.03
“That’s $372,000, that is a lot of money,” said Ellsworth, for county residents to claim.
She added, “If it’s not worth your time to claim it, you can donate to items the Idaho Legislature has set forward.”
•
Ellsworth also discussed a separate treasury program, the Idaho Bond Bank Authority (IBBA), that as well has a local money angle. Her office has partnered with seven financial institutions and maintains more than 30 bank accounts that receive a combined average of $50 to 80 million per day.
“So, my investment division is constantly working with Wall Street in finding places so that money, until it is used, is earning interest,” she said.
The IBBA is a statewide bonding authority that, according to the treasurer’s office, creates a more cost-effective borrowing tool. It brings Idaho municipalities together to go to the market and leverage benefits with economies of scale and a strong credit quality.
Locally, this benefited the City of Grangeville, for which the IBBA was able to refinance a Series 2020B bond and save the municipality taxpayers $360,000 (17 percent).
“That’s a chunk of change,” Ellsworth said. “None of these small bonds could refinance this and get that, but by bundling it, that’s what we could get.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.