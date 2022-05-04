RIGGINS — “When I was told they had voted me to be the Riggins Rodeo grand marshal, I was kind of surprised — I’m not old enough yet,” laughed Marty Clay. Clay had it in her mind that grand marshals were always older people.
“And in my mind, I’m not old yet,” she said. “My body might tell me differently, but just ask my aunts or uncles — they still think I’m a kid.”
That kid, an area native and very familiar face to the Riggins Rodeo, will serve as grand marshal for 2022.
Clay was born and raised in the Salmon River Canyon to Bob and Jessie Spickelmire, the youngest of three children with two brothers, Bill and Randy.
Clay’s life in the rodeo arena began at an early age.
“When I was about 8 years old, our great uncle gave us a Shetland pony, Fancy. I was hooked on horses from then on; they were in my blood,” Clay smiled. She rode Fancy in PeeWee, Little Britches, and junior rodeos in the area and was the first horse she rode in the Riggins Rodeo.
“It was every little girl’s dream to be riding with the big girls in your hometown rodeo. What a crowd-pleaser as it still is today,” she said.
When I was about 12 years old, her dad’s boss, Warren Brown, gave her her first big horse from his ranch.
“He said if I was going to rodeo, I needed a horse, not a pony,” Clay recalled.
With that horse, she went all the way to the State High School Rodeo Finals. She served as Riggins Rodeo Princess in 1973 and 1974 and Riggins Rodeo Queen in 1975.
“I have had numerous horses since then, all very special to me, and they kept me rodeoing and staying connected to my rodeo family,” she said. She joined the Salmon River Cowboy Association (SRCA) when she was in high school and has been involved with it throughout the years.
What started on a pony and led to a horse translated to community service and a lifelong love of the Riggins Rodeo.
“I don’t know if I have ever missed a rodeo,” Clay said.
Clay attended schools in Riggins and graduated from Salmon River High School, then went on to Links Schools of Business. She has worked as a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher, as the varsity volleyball coach for nine years, and as a JV basketball coach for a year. She also worked at Riggins City Hall in charge of the recreation department and the head librarian. She retired from the Riggins Post Office.
Clay and her husband, Donnie, were married in 1976, and they rodeoed together for many years. They raised two children, Joni and Chad, and they continued the love of horses their parents shared.
“They learned to ride at an early age,” Clay said. She volunteered as a 4-H horse leader, and she and her son cowboyed for Jack and Arlene Hubbard, taking the cows to and from the mountains.
She also spent 10-plus years training and working with her search and rescue dog, Niki.
Since she was a child, Clay has been involved in the Riggins Rodeo and has continued that involvement through her service to the SRCA. She became secretary for the rodeo in the early ’80s, taking a couple of years off when her daughter was in high school rodeo. She took back the secretary job until about a decade ago when her daughter, Joni Shepherd, took it over. Clay still helps with pay-outs and “whatever else I can do.”
“I am proud to say my whole family is still involved in the rodeo,” Clay said.
This includes her husband being vice-president and arena director; her daughter as secretary/treasurer; son-in-law, Mike Shepherd, director and chute gate tripper; son, Chad Clay, president and chute gate puller; daughter-in-law, Barbara Clay, working in the ticket and T-shirt booth; brother, Randy Spickelmire, director and chute boss; and all three grandsons: Ethan Shepherd on the return alley gate; Garret Shepherd on the stripping chute; Blake Shepherd on the chalkboard giving the scores; and numerous cousins helping where needed.
“There has been a Clay involved with the Riggins Rodeo every year since the Salmon River Cowboys Association started in 1948,” she said.
Clay said one of her favorite activities for the rodeo was always bull riding when she was growing up.
“I thought it was so exciting to watch the cowboys trying to ride those wild bulls,” she said.
In her spare time, she likes to hike, fish, hunt, work her dog, ride 4-wheelers with her husband, play with her grandsons and be with family.
“But I think my favorite thing had always been riding my horse. It could be riding to the rodeo grounds, Shorts Bar, or up the mountain. There is just nothing like it to be one with your horse,” she said. “Unfortunately, my health has stopped me from being able to ride anymore, so I have to settle for short 4-wheeler rides. So, we gave our horses to our grandsons and daughter.”
That, however, does not stop her love of the Riggins Rodeo.
“I am very proud and honored to be this year’s Riggins Rodeo grand marshal,” she said.
