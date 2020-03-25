The Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps (CBYCC) is an eight-week summer program that prepares youth for natural resource careers by building professional, personal and problem-solving skills through working with multiple regional agency and community partners. Crews work with partners including the US Forest Service, US Bureau of Land Management, US Army Corps of Engineers and Idaho Firewise on projects such as trail maintenance and building, habitat monitoring, water monitoring, stream restoration, and much more. Beginning in 2020, Clearwater Economic Development Association, a nonprofit organization, will be assuming management of the CBYCC program. Please note changes in contact information from previous years.
The CBYCC is currently hiring for 34 positions for youth between the ages of 16 and 18. Note that for Crew Members youth must be between 16-18 on the day that the season begins: June 10. For Wilderness Trail Crew Members, applicants must be exactly 18. Below is information regarding positions currently hiring. Attached is an outreach poster for your use in spreading the word. Also attached is the RFQ for Wilderness Trail Crew positions. Note that the application process and requirements for Wilderness Trail Crew and Youth Crew are different. If you or students need clarification, reach out to Angie Edwards-Kuskie at cbycc@clearwater-eda.org or by phone at (208)550-0469. Information is available on the Clearwater RC&D site: https://www.clearwaterrcd.org/apply-cbycc/ as well as at all CBYCC social media sites.
