KOOSKIA —“Our staff needs some time to collaborate and work on COVID impacts, training to be digitally prepared,” Mountain View School District (MVSD) 244 Superintendent Todd Fiske told the board at the Nov. 16 meeting at Clearwater Valley High School.
Following a lengthy discussion, the board voted 3-2 for CV and Grangeville students to be released at 1:30 p.m. each Wednesday, beginning Dec. 2.
Fiske requested the board change the calendars for Clearwater Valley and Grangeville schools in order to offer the early release; Elk City School is on a four-day week and has a separate calendar.
“We talk about social and emotional support for our students, but this is a way to offer our teachers and staff support, as well,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for us to show support for all the heavy lifting associated with COVID-19; it’s an opportunity for them to be able to catch their breath.”
Fiske said he has been hearing from MVSD staff that with COVID and all the extra preparation and responsibilities it has brought, “it is too much.”
“I know it’s a big ask. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t feel the good would outweigh the negative,” he continued.
“My biggest question is what it looks like for parents?” trustee Melisa Kaschmitter asked. “I know people have to adapt to the times — but there has to be a balance. I also know often when I carve out time to get ahead, it doesn’t always make a big difference. Will this time for the staff make a difference?”
CVHS principal Heather Becker spoke on behalf of her staff, saying about 70 percent of student attendance was in-person during the past eight weeks.
“There is a lot of stress on teachers,” she said. “On average, it takes three to four hours per day just to deliver the on-line lessons for students who are not in the classroom. I know my staff would greatly appreciate the extra time.”
Fiske added there would be no cost to the district and teachers and staff will continue to work their contractual hours, just without students on Wednesday afternoons.
“To say there is no cost – well, there are costs; to parents,” but, also, to kids and teachers for the lost seat time in the classroom,” trustee Brad Lutz commented, agreeing with Kaschmitter that he was not sure if a couple extra hours a week would make a difference.
“If we cannot hold the [physical and mental] health of our staff, every parent will be home with their child,” Fiske stated. “I’m asking for a two-hour investment on our entire staff. I realize I am putting you in a difficult position, but I feel it is that important.”
District technology coordinator and Clearwater Valley Elementary/Elk City schools principal Joe Rodriguez said he estimates 20 to 30 percent of teachers are comfortable with the Google Classroom platform the district is utilizing for on-line learning.
“There are so many unknowns,” and if in-school status changes, “will our teachers be prepared?” he questioned.
Following the discussion, trustees Rebecca Warden, Kaschmitter and Pam Reidlen voted yes for early release on Wednesdays while Casey Smith and Lutz voted no.
“We can and will revisit this,” as time passes. “It’s not forever,” Warden said.
