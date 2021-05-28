Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, in Orofino, and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics, in Cottonwood are introducing new names, brands and vision as part of their integration into the Kootenai Health regional health care system, headquartered in Coeur d’Alene.
As of May 27, Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics will be known as Clearwater Valley Health and St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics will be known as St. Mary’s Health. Clinic locations for each organization will include the hospital name as well as a location-specific identifier. For example: St. Mary’s Health Kamiah Clinic and Clearwater Valley Health Orofino Clinic.
The new identity for each organization features Kootenai Health’s signature “spark,” an icon that signifies reaching out and working together to improve health care as represented by a stylized medical cross. The names honor the long and celebrated histories of these community hospitals, while also focusing on the bright future ahead. United as a health care system, all three logos share a color, fonts and style that signifies their connected and collaborative relationship.
St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health will also be adopting the majority of Kootenai Health’s vision statement with one exception. St. Mary’s and Clearwater will replace Kootenai Health’s goal of becoming a “premier medical destination” to instead becoming a “leader in rural health care.” The organizations’ updated vision will be: One connected team, boldly transforming the health care experience, to become a leader in rural health care.
“As we enter the next chapter of our integration, we are thrilled to introduce these new identities. These names and logos are a visual representation of our three organizations’ new level of connectedness,” said Lenne Bonner, CEO of Clearwater Valley Health and St. Mary’s Health. “Today, we are celebrating our incredible history, but also looking forward to the bright future ahead as one connected team.”
As part of Kootenai Health’s regional health care system, Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s will be able to offer more resources and services for patients in their local communities.
“Working together as a health care network, we are able to multiply our strengths,” Bonner said. “We will have expanded access to more specialists, additional expertise and immediate consultation for complex cases. This, along with the benefit of shared best practices and policies, will lead to better patient outcomes for all.”
In April 2020, both hospitals officially became part of Kootenai Health. The three hospitals share several important ideals including the importance of local decision making and the understanding that as health care evolves, the need for partnerships has never been more important.
Although the names and brand are changing, both hospitals will maintain their current structures and boards. St. Mary’s Health will retain its Catholic identity and remain a faith-based facility. Bonner will remain in the role of CEO for both organizations and the organizations will continue to operate with local management oversight.
“Kootenai Health has a long history of collaborating with other medical providers and critical access hospitals throughout the five northern counties of Idaho,” said Jon Ness, CEO of Kootenai Health. “We know patients do best when they are able to get the care they need close to home. The integration of our three organizations will help keep northern Idaho patients in northern Idaho.”
Today all three organizations they are celebrating this relationship, the benefit to patients and the promising future.
“When one person works, we move, but when everyone works together, we move forward,” Ness said, “Working as one health system, we are making quality patient care available to more patients in more communities. We look forward to continuing our journey together to help us meet the needs of northern Idaho communities for generations to come.”
About Clearwater Valley Health and St. Mary’s Health:
Clearwater Valley Health and St. Mary’s Health are award-winning critical access hospitals serving the health care needs of communities in north Idaho. Clearwater Valley Health is located in Orofino, Idaho. It has one clinic located in Orofino, one rural health clinic in Pierce and one physical therapy clinic located in Orofino. St. Mary’s Health is located in Cottonwood, Idaho. It has five clinics located in Cottonwood, Grangeville, Kamiah, Craigmont and Nezperce, and three physical therapy clinics located in Cottonwood, Grangeville, and Kamiah. In addition to a deep commitment to deliver high-value, sustainable health care to their communities, Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s strive to be the leaders in rural health care through continuous innovation. Their combined service area is 28,756 people over Clearwater, Idaho and Lewis, counties. Clearwater Valley and St. Mary’s Health are part of Kootenai Health. To learn more, visit: smh-cvh.org
About Kootenai Health:
Kootenai Health provides comprehensive medical services to patients in northern Idaho and the Inland Northwest. Its main campus is located in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and includes a 331-bed community-owned hospital. Kootenai Health is accredited by DNV. It also holds Magnet designation for nursing excellence, Level III Trauma Center designation, Level III NICU designation, and accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer. Kootenai is recognized as a center of excellence for total knee and hip replacement, as a top 50 cardiovascular hospital, a Gallup Great Workplace Award winner, an “A” rated facility for patient safety, and an “A” rated organization for financial strength by Standard and Poor’s. Kootenai Health is also a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network.
Kootenai is regionally known for its programs in cardiac care, orthopedics, oncology, women’s and children’s services and behavioral health. Kootenai Clinic is comprised of 193 physicians and advanced practitioners providing primary and specialty care in practice locations across the region. For more information, visit www.kh.org.
