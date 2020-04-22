CLEARWATER -- Scammers remain busy during these times of COVID-19 and isolation, and with the same, old tricks, such as one Clearwater resident recently reported.
“I received a phone call this morning [April 15] from an individual posing as my grandson,” said Mary Ann Blees. “He said he had been in a car accident. A broken nose was the reason he sounded a little different, but needed some money immediately. He told me to please not tell his mom and just keep it between us and he would pay me back as soon as possible.
“I hung up and called our daughter to verify our grandson was alive and well,” she continued. “He was still in his room, sleeping.”
“Apparently,” Blees said, “these creeps are fully aware that the stimulus checks have gone out and are not wasting any time.”
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, scammers may try to take advantage of people through misinformation and scare tactics, and by using the phone, e-mail, postal mail, text or social media.
During disasters, thieves rely on a variety of scam angles, according to www.usa.gov : charities, checks from the government, banking errors, impersonating grandchildren and military service members, vaccine and treatment cures, and fraudulent COVID-19 testing for Medicare recipients.
Solid guidelines recommended by law enforcement are to not share personal information, such as your bank account or Social Security numbers, or date of birth. When something sounds suspicious, hang up, and find the contact information for the person or agency in question to verify identity.
