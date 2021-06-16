Shannon Poe brought his suction dredges to the South Fork Clearwater River three different years and worked the riverbed hoping to score an economical amount of gold. In the process, he foreswore a permit process the Forest Service devised to accommodate miners in that area, defied environmental law and regulations, and touted a legal theory that using a pump on a pontoon to suck sandy material to the surface, sluicing it, and sending everything but the gold off the back of the floating setup was akin to ladeling up some soup and pouring it back into the pot.
This landed Poe in federal court to face a lawsuit filed by the Idaho Conservation League under a “citizen enforcement” provision of the Clean Water Act, and in an order earlier this month, the federal court ruled Poe in violation. The order also laid out what, exactly, makes suction dredging different from ladeling soup.
“There is no dispute that rock and sand passing through a suction dredge is a pollutant, that the South Fork Clearwater River is a navigable water, and that a suction dredge is a point source,” Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald E. Bush summed up in his June 4 order. “In turn, this reveals a lynchpin issue of the case: whether Mr. Poe’s suction dredge mining involves the ‘discharge’ or ‘addition’ of a pollutant to the South Fork Clearwater River. ICL says it does. Mr. Poe says it does not.”
The judge continued: “According to Mr. Poe, ‘suction dredge mining adds nothing to the dredged streambed material that is returned to the river or stream,’ essentially arguing that, because suction dredge mining does not add anything to the water not already there to begin with, there can be no addition of any pollutant and thus no discharge of a pollutant for the EPA to permit. The CWA does not resolve the issue by clearly defining what the term ‘addition’ means in this setting. But the EPA has, interpreting it to include the ‘resuspension’ of rocks and sands from a placer mining sluice box to a stream, even when those materials came from the bed of the stream itself.”
Judge Bush then turns to a case decided in 1990, in which miners challenged the EPA’s CWA regulations that required treating sluice box discharge water from placer mining, arguing that placer mining does not cause the “addition” of a pollutant. He notes the Ninth Circuit rejected that argument, noting that discharges from placer mining can have aesthetic and water quality impacts, with mining associated with higher concentrations of arsenic, cadmium, lead, zinc, and copper than in non-mining streams.
“Suction dredge mining does not simply transfer water,” Bush wrote. “To the contrary, it excavates rock, gravel, sand and sediment from the riverbed, and then adds those materials back into the river, this time in suspended form. ... If Mr. Poe’s dredge just sucked up river water from and back into the South Fork Clearwater River, along with any pollutants already in the water, he would be transferring water and not adding any pollutants...but that is neither suction dredge mining, nor what Mr. Poe did on the South Fork Clearwater River during the 2014, 2015 and 2018 dredging seasons.”
Turning to Poe’s contention that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers — not EPA — has authority over suction dredging — that is, that suction dredging ought to be governed according to Section 404 rather than Section 402 of the Clean Water Act — Judge Bush lays out the long history of how the Corps has regulated the discharge of dredged material since 1975.
The decision can be read in full online at idahocountyfreepress.com.
In short, even though the agencies have been inconsistent in how they have regulated suction dredge mining under these two facets of the law, “the court therefore defers to the interpretation by these agencies that the processed material discharged from Mr. Poe’s suction dredge mining on the South Fork Clearwater River is a polutant, not dredged or fill material, and requires an NPDES permit under Section 402 of the CWA.”
The order also notes that Poe had mined the riverbed for 42 days during the three seasons, which, according to ICL, if the court applies a $6,600 per-day penalty similar to that seen in another South Fork Clearwater River dredging case, would amount to $277,200.
“Poe’s repeated violations, ignoring warnings, and encouraging others to do the same could warrant even higher penalties,” ICL stated in a press release touting the court’s decision.
“This decision sends a strong message to suction dredge miners that they are not above the law,” said Bryan Hurlbutt, staff attorney at Advocates for the West, which has presented ICL’s case to the court. “This is also a victory for the South Fork Clearwater, a river that sees high levels of suction dredging and suffers from excessive sediment pollution.”
Poe’s organization, American Mining Rights Association, said in a Facebook post that it has been “two years since that case was filed and well over a hundred thousand in legal fees to fight it,” and that the group is “exploring options on where to go from here.”
