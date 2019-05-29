CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Grange recently announced a community yard sale which is scheduled Saturday, June 8. All Clearwater area residents are encouraged to participate. Set up sales at your property or rent a table at the Grange Hall for $10. A map will be distributed for all locations for those who sign up by June 1. The maps may be picked up at the Grange Hall the morning of the sale.
For questions call Carol at 208-926-7465 or Linda at 208 926-4606. To sign up to be on the map, call Carol at 208-926-7465.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.