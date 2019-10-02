CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Grange will host its annual chili feed on Saturday, Oct.5. Chili, corn bread, beverage and desserts are on the menu and cost is a donation. Proceeds from the chili feed help to maintain the historic hall in Clearwater.
The historic Clearwater Grange was first established in 1937. Throughout the years, it has continued to be a steadfast organization in the community. Many community activities and private events are held in the hall. There are only a few members in the grange, but they continue to maintain the historic building and hold annual events. This group relies on community support and membership. Anyone can join the grange; member dues are $30 a year. The current leader of the grange is Carol BonAnno. She can be contacted for membership, grange activities, or scheduling to use the hall, at 208-926-7465.
