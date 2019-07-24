CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for Wednesday, Aug. 7, noon. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spencer Warren Connolley, 23, Grangeville, Idaho, and Moab, Utah
- Cottonwood News: Hinkleman completes name signs for Greencreek
- ITD advises Elk City rally attendees to use turnaround to avoid problems
- Injury two-car crash results in power outage, field fire
- Clearwater County – Dworshak regularly listed in top 100 for bass fishing
- Forest Service law enforcement seeks information on campground vandalism
- TerraClear on cutting edge of field rock removal
- BLM says move will save taxpayers millions, but environmental groups bristle at decision
- Celebration of Life for Connie Johnson set for Saturday
- Well down: City of Grangeville asks residents to conserve water
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Injury crash investigation restricting US95 traffic
- Kooskia Days to take place July 25-27
- Youngs open ‘C&R Home Inspections’
- Multi-use path proponents answer council concerns; decision next month
- Summer Fest revitalizes Cottonwood celebration
- Probert returns as Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor
- Grangeville smokejumpers relive miracle of Higgins Ridge in 1961
- IDOC teams practice for emergencies at Cottonwood Butte exercise
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 25
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 30
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 1
-
Aug 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.