CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for Wednesday, Aug. 21, noon. This week’s menu is stew, corn bread, salad and dessert. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
