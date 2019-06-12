CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for Wednesday, June 19, noon. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mountain snow; frost, below-normal temperatures by this weekend
- MVSD: Contracts extended to all but three
- Two local LDS missionaries called to service
- White Bird News: Show and shine new to this year’s WB Days
- Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 8
- Four vie for Distinguished Young Woman title
- Ulmer, ICSO lieutenant, announces run for 2020 sheriff’s race
- Memorial weekend emphasis patrols net drugs; 30 charged
- Nezperce News: Beer survey results raise questions
- Border Days is on its way
Images
Videos
Latest News
- MVSD superintendent says more cuts are in the works
- Council reviews draft funding options for 20-year water system improvements
- Edmondson named Distinguished Young Woman 2020
- White Bird Days and Rodeo: Heaths to serve as grand marshals of event they helped form
- Second multi-use path meeting draws 22
- It’s Your Business: Help See Sandlot, Greatest Showman Thursday night to help PHS HOSA
- Border Days 2019: All-class reunion is July 5
- Circus performances this Saturday, Monday in Grangeville, Kooskia
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 12
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.