CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for Wednesday, June 5, noon. Stroganoff, green salad and J-ello are on the menu. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
Most Popular
Articles
- All districts pass levies; Kooskia mayor recall effort fails
- Investigation into Pankey's death continues
- Pankey remains found, confirmed by family
- Nezperce News: Graduates share thoughts on life
- Cause of Kooskia mobile home fire under investigation
- Many factors should be considered when voting on school levy
- Bridge construction to periodically close US-95 between New Meadows, Council
- Guest column: District committed to cause of providing quality education for children
- Overview for Tuesday's elections
- Craigmont bicyclist in hospital after accident with vehicle on HWY 62
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Recycling on the brink
- Pool season starts June 2; sign up for lessons starting Thursday, May 23
- Outcome unknown as airport contractor’s lawsuit gets mediation
- Riggins stage project set for Saturday dedication; community ‘excited’
- Cause of Kooskia mobile home fire under investigation
- Hunters will soon get a look at new deer management plans
- Prairie High School seniors Higgins and Duclos awarded highway district scholarships
- Thursday storm dumps hail and rain, high winds, resulting in property damage, power outages
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
May 22
-
May 23
-
May 23
-
May 25
-
May 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.