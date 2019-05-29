CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for Wednesday, June 5, noon. Stroganoff, green salad and J-ello are on the menu. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
