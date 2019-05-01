CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for today, Wednesday, May 1, noon. Vegetable soup, sandwiches, fruit and dessert are on the menu. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kamiah senior is one of Idaho’s Brightest Stars
- Cornia headed to national competition for SkillsUSA
- Bypassing the Adams Grade washout could cost $300K
- Keuterville, Fenn $1M joint highway project grant inked, work penciled for May
- USMC officer defends disabled, is slapped with assault charge
- GHS senior strives to be a good role model
- Chancey Del Hall, 39, Portland
- Grangeville freshman's tenacity shines
- Schlotthauer speeds to 2019 Salmon River Jet Boat Race win
- Grangeville holds off CV behind Woods’ 11 strikeouts
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Pankey disappearance one year later – ‘We’re not going to give up on this case’
- GHS science teacher discusses weighted GPA, STEM diplomas
- Birth: Kaycee John Klement
- Prayer event in Grangeville May 2
- UYLC honors volunteers, donors
- Riggins Rodeo set for this weekend
- Birth: Sadie Jonna Holthaus
- It's Your Business: Ladies Night Out draws crowd
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 1
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
-
May 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.