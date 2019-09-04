CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Meal Center’s next luncheon is set for today, Wednesday, Sept. 4, noon. Meals are served the first and third Wednesdays of each month at the Clearwater Baptist Church. No charge for the luncheon, $5 donation appreciated when possible. Call 208-926-7776.
