CLEARWATER — “It’s been a busy couple of years, especially with COVID,” said Clearwater QRU volunteer Nancy Sutton.
She said the organization has not been able to hold its traditional spaghetti feed fund-raiser with the COVID-19 gathering restrictions; however, they were able to hold a drawing this year to help with their expenses.
“Thanks to the generosity of some great donors, we were able to offer some wonderful items for the drawing,” Sutton said.
The grand prize, a full beef, donated by K&S Cattle, LLC and Elite Heating and Cooling of Harpster, was won by Carly Decker, also of Harpster. The donation of cutting and wrapping was by C&L Locker out of Moscow.
Second prize, donated by C&L Locker, was a beef bundle won by Jonathon Rosenau of Grangeville.
Third prize, a barbecue bundle, also donated by C&L Locker, was won by Keith and Kim Jacobs of Kamiah.
“We so appreciate all the donors, as well as everyone who supported the drawing by purchasing tickets,” Sutton said.
Money raised will be used for QRU medical equipment and supplies for the coming year. The group plans another fundraiser this year.
To make donations: Clearwater QRU, 688 Sally Ann Road, Clearwater ID 83552. For questions, call Sutton at 208-926-0169.
