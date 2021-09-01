CLEARWATER VALLEY — The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce members invite you to Kamiah’s 85th Barbecue Days. Music, dancing, a parade, a beer garden, lots of food, including a free barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 5-7 p.m. Also, arts and crafts show, classic car show, a quilt show, rubber ducky races in the river. Although a few of the smaller indoor events have been cancelled, such as the spaghetti feed and 3X3 basketball tournament, the rest is still a go. Watch the Kamiah Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for updates.
The following Friday, Sept. 10, from 5-7 p.m., the Big Cedar Homemakers Group invite you to a calmer, quieter event, the Big Cedar Taco Feed. You can eat your fry bread tacos outdoors next to the historic Big Cedar school. For $7.50 for adults and $5 for kids up to 12, you get a dinner taco, plus a smaller dessert taco and soft drink. The vice president of the group, Becky Schultz, said it is a nice chance to visit with neighbors and engage in some “jibber-jabber.” If you haven’t been to the old school, it’s about nine miles from Kooskia, at 947 Red Fir Road.
Simmons Sanitation has signs up at the Lower Battle Creek and Clear Creek dumpster sites informing people that these sites will be closed by Sept. 13. The Old Kooskia Pole Yard community drop-off site on Thenon St. in Kooskia is replacing them. (Cross the “B” Avenue bridge and turn right). The Pole Yard site will be staffed M-F, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and every other Saturday. The Kooskia recycling site will be incorporated into the community drop-off site. The replacement of open dumpsters with managed sites has been in the works for several years as part of a county-wide effort.
Social media has been used for good – fund-raising for someone’s cancer treatment and for not so good uses – spreading dangerous conspiracy theories. Much of the time, people share mundane posts about everyday life, about ordinary people. One local group who posts often is Kamiah Fire Rescue. In addition to sharing info about emergencies, they post a lot of stuff about what their folks are doing between emergencies. Whether they are leading a roadside cleanup, eating burgers at a community event or rolling up fire hoses, they post photos. It’s a good reminder that like other emergency responders, they are part of the community, not just when you need them, but working in the background to be ready for the next emergency.
I love this time of year, when my garden is producing, I begin canning. When I go on my morning walks, I can pick a few ripe blackberries that grow wild everywhere. Sometimes it’s nice just to sit on the porch and watch the bees and the butterflies enjoy the flowers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.