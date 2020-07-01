CLEARWATER VALLEY -- Kind of crazy weather lately with cold, rainy, fifty degrees days followed by ninety degrees days. My garden is going crazy and everything around is still so green for the end of June. One morning, last week, I got up early to beat the heat and saw several elk cows and calves grazing and later an elk bull bugling across the way while I cut brush in the back. Wonderful sights and sounds to begin the day. On Sunday, I woke up to the sound of a helicopter firing at 4:45 a.m. to begin hauling logs from a nearby timber sale. Ah, the sweet sound of logs heading out to keep the mill humming.
If you want to have some fun on the 4th of July, check out the family-friendly event at the Clearwater Valley High School grounds. Live music - the Mojo Band-, apple pie, face painting, bounce houses, bubble soccer, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, foam pit, water activities and school fundraisers are all happening on site. The evening will end with fireworks once it is dark. The event, sponsored by Freedom Northwest Credit Union runs from 5:30 - 10 p.m. Bring a beach towel, picnic blanket, and/or lawn chairs so you will have a place to land.
The Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road are looking for some volunteer entertainers to perform at the Elk City Wagon Road celebration on Saturday, July 18th, in scenic downtown Clearwater. For more info contact Dana Lohrey at 208-746-0720 or 208-791-4548. I enjoyed the show last year, they had some talented musicians.
A scaled down version of the traditional Stites Day celebration is planned for Saturday, July 11th. The event begins with a Firehouse breakfast from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. Rey and Eve Mireles will serve as the grand marshals for the parade. Line up for the parade on West and North streets at 10 a.m. If you want to be in the parade, pick up an entry sheet at Stites Grocery or on scene. Firehot burgers for lunch at city hall beginning at noon, followed by kids’ games at the park and raffle items. Additional vendors are welcome. Call 208-926-7121 or 208-935-5810.
A Show -N-Shine car show is also happening on Saturday, July 11th on Main Street in Kamiah, beginning at 11 a.m. with trophy presentation at 3 p.m. A donation of $10 is suggested for each entry with signups beginning at 8 a.m. Various items will be raffled off with all money raised that day going to the Veterans Entertainment fund at the Lewiston Veterans Home. For more info contact (208) 451-5863 or lee7551@sbcglobal.net .
Do you have kids or grandkids who want to go to the Silverwood theme park this summer, but you are not up for driving there? The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) is planning a trip to Silverwood the Northwest’s largest theme park, near Coeur d’Alene. UYLC is providing a bus to transport Kamiah and Kooskia area teenagers and pre-teens to Silverwood on Wednesday August 12th. Silverwood includes 70 rides, slides, a water park, roller coasters, shows and attractions. Children under the age of 13 needs to bring a parent or older sibling. Discounted tickets are $25 with an optional meal plan for $15. For information or to reserve a spot, call the YAB office 208-743-0392 or by email upriverylc@gmail.com. For information on operational changes that Silverwood has made due to COVID-19 health concerns visit their website at https://www.silverwoodthemepark.com.
Amber Marie has set up a GoFundMe campaign for the family of Connie Williams of Kooskia. Williams tragically disappeared when she and her car landed in the Clearwater River on the morning of June 6th. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Wilson, and a two-year old daughter. Amber Marie hopes to raise $8,000 to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses. You can access the GoFundMe account at https://www.gf.me/u/x8hmkf. People may also donate money to account number 8918 at Northwest Credit Union in Kooskia or Kamiah.
