With the partnership formalized between Kootenai Health and St. Mary’s and Clearwater Valley Hospitals & Clinics in the spring, the opportunity to collaborate for patient care has expanded.
According to Lenne Bonner, CEO, SMH-CVHC, “The ability to begin to function more as a healthcare region, instead of only working at the local level, and to have access to those added resources, is vitally important.”
“We’ve always been able to refer or send out our critically ill patients and, while we can and will continue to do that, we also have access to specialists and can work with them in more ways, like utilizing telemedicine visits, to provide better patient outcomes,” continued Bonner. “We also have the ability to better share staff and facilities. COVID-19 is teaching us that we have to find creative ways to support all of the healthcare organizations in our region if we want to avoid potential disasters such as bed and staff shortages.”
“We need to make sure that we are all working to our strengths,” Bonner said. “Individually, we can’t be all things to all people at all times, there just aren’t enough beds or staff for each facility to function alone.”
“Being able to leverage Kootenai’s experience in developing strategies and protocols, not just with COVID-19, but in almost all areas of operations, is another way we are beginning to work together,” said Bonner.
