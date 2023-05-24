Two Clearwater Valley area emergency services organizations were recently awarded thousands in grant funding for equipment through the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Overall, $183,865.90 in Fast-Track small grants were awarded to 24 area organizations during the foundation’s first round.
• The Glenwood Caribel Volunteer Fire District, Kamiah, was awarded $10,000 for QRU (Quick Response Unit) equipment upgrade.
• Kooskia Emergency Services was awarded $4,510.90 for replacement of a Stokes basket (stretcher).
The foundation funds grants to promote the health, wellness, or disease prevention of persons in its three-state, nine-county service area: Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho; Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington; and Wallowa in Oregon.
The foundation’s larger Impact Grant season will open June 1. Applications will be available on the website on June 1 and are intended for requests up to $100,000. Priority is given to applications that demonstrate a commitment to long-term vision and projects that address the root causes that affect health, improve wellness, and help prevent disease.
