Just one question: Why pickleball?
“Everybody says that,” laughed Dallas Grant.
Clearwater retirees Dallas and Jeannie Grant have taken their new-found interest in the sport and extended it to the public. Just recently, the pair painted striping on one pad of the Clearwater Valley High School tennis court to set up a pickleball court, and within the next couple of weeks, they plan to do the same at the Grangeville High School tennis court.
For those looking for some fun exercise with the sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong, the Grants have set up local opportunities that appeal to all ages and skill levels.
The sport has been around since its development in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Wash.; however, “a lot of people still have not heard of it,” Dallas said.
The activity has wide appeal and is recommended due to it being a low-impact sport, especially for seniors, as it provides an aerobic workout that doesn’t apply much stress and strain on joints and muscles. The pickleball court is smaller than for tennis — 44 by 20 feet long — uses a perforated plastic ball slight larger than a baseball, and a paddle slightly larger than is used for ping-pong.
The Grants moved to the Clearwater area in 2000 and are now retired from the medical field: Dallas as a cardiovascular technician, Jeannie as an occupational health nurse. For the last eight to nine years, the couple has wintered in Arizona, and there in Tuscon they were introduced to pickleball. There, at the demolished site of an adolescent detainment prison, the concrete pads are all that’s left, and locals have repurposed these for pickleball, including the Grants who striped up their first court on one of the unutilized pads.
They looked to bring the sport locally for both their enjoyment, as well as others who are looking for an exercise opportunity that is, as well, a time to socialize. They contacted Mountain View School District 244 and received permission from Superintendent Todd Fiske — who, Dallas said, was familiar with the sport, having set up an indoor court for students when he was a physical education teacher.
“The nice thing about setting up courts in Grangeville and Kooskia,” he said, “is they already have nets for tennis. So, all we have to do is modify their height — tennis nets are a little higher than pickleball; we have a system to pull them down — and you can play pickleball.”
Also nice is these courts are caged, which, Dallas said, makes retrieving the balls easier than down in Tuscon where you have to chase these through the cactus and avoid the diamondback rattlesnakes.
What the Grants have done is created what is called a “blended court;” leaving the yellow striping for tennis untouched, and applying the yellow striping for pickleball. The modification process takes five to six hours to chalk line, apply painting tape and then apply several coats of paint.
“We’re not experts in it, we haven’t taught lessons, and there’s still a lot about the game we don’t understand,” Dallas said. But for him, he knows it has had a positive health benefit. Last November, he had heart surgery, and once he recovered, he needed to get back in shape. After a couple months of regular pickleball, he had lost excess weight and his heart rate had improved.
“It’s not an expensive sport to get into,” he said, noting an inexpensive paddle is between $20 to $30, and balls are a dollar a piece. A portable net, an option they use when traveling, can run around $169.
“It really opens an opportunity for people, whether young or old, who want to exercise,” Dallas said. The Grants hit the Kooskia court in the early morning and get in a couple of games before it gets hot. Once Harpster Grade road work is completed, he said they would also be interested in making the 25-30-minute drive to Grangeville to do games there. They will be working with a local couple on striping the GHS court soon.
And along with the physical benefits of pickleball, “a lot of the fun is sitting around socializing afterwards in camp chairs with wine or beer or a lot of water,” he said.
•
For those interested in pickleball, Dallas said YouTube has many videos explaining and teaching the sport, and the Grants can be reached by e-mail at clearwatercowboy53@gmail.com.
