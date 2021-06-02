KAMIAH — The 2021 CVRA rodeo will be presented June 19-20 by Bar X Rodeo, with mutton busting, breakaway roping, chute dogging, steer riding, bull riding, saddle bronc, team roping and barrel racing entries open through barxranches@gmail.com. Performances are 6 p.m. that Saturday and 1 p.m. that Sunday, with slack time at 9 a.m. June 21. Tickets are $10, and entries range from $20-$80, with added money and buckles for prizes.
